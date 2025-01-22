Michin gives major credit to Triple H and the WWE Universe

WWE officials make many of their key decisions based off reactions and other engagement from the WWE Universe. Triple H is widely regarded as the one who improved the product in recent years, and talents have praised him for the backstage atmosphere. Now, Michin has just made a massive statement on her own life.

Mia Yim was already a 10-year industry veteran and former TNA Knockouts World Champion when World Wrestling Entertainment called her to work the inaugural Mae Young Classic in July 2017. She then worked the tournament in August 2018 and was signed to a NXT contract after being eliminated. Triple H revealed to Yim that she was being signed due to her MYC performance and fan feedback.

Longtime journalist Scott Fishman took to X today to share footage of Triple H and Canyon Ceman with Yim during the October 27, 2018 NXT show. WWE's Chief Content Officer and former Senior Director of Talent Development informed the one-time SHINE Champion that she was being signed. Fishman said Triple H is so successful because of the way he is with fans and talents.

"This is why Triple H so successful. The way he listens to the audience and is with talent. All important. #WWE," Scott Fishman wrote with the video below.

The HBIC responded after Fishman tagged her. Michin needed just eight words and one emoji to give major credit to The Game and the WWE Universe for changing her life forever.

"The fans and him changed my life forever [blue heart emoji]," Michin wrote.

Yim made multiple appearances for the Stamford-based company before working the MYC in 2017 and 2018. She appeared several times as one of the Rosebuds for Adam Rose, then worked the NXT TV tapings on October 23, 2014, losing to Charlotte Flair in under one minute in a match that aired on December 4.

New alliance moving forward on WWE SmackDown

Michin and B-Fab recently linked up on WWE SmackDown to help deal with heel foes they have in common. The alliance is now moving forward as the newest blue brand duo.

Friday's live SmackDown saw Michin and B-Fab discuss how Chelsea Green should not have defeated Michin to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. After the champion and Piper Niven interrupted, the two sides had words, and B-Fab went to Nick Aldis to book a first-time-ever match, which later saw the former Doudrop beat the former Hit Row member in three minutes, thanks to an assist by Green.

Officials are set to book Niven and Green vs. Michin and B-Fab soon. After Friday's match, the heels double-teamed B-Fab until Michin made the save. Wade Barrett confirmed on commentary that the rivalry is not over.

