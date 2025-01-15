Nikki Bella could wrestle for WWE again after RAW appearance, former writer predicts (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella appeared at ringside during the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix on January 6. Vince Russo, World Wrestling Entertainment's former head writer, believes the 41-year-old will likely return to the ring.

In 2023, The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) left WWE and began using The Garcia Twins as their new name. The Hall of Famers' most recent in-ring contest came at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where they both entered the 30-woman match.

Russo discussed the state of WWE's women's division on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. He predicted Nikki will wrestle again after watching her brief RAW appearance:

"I have a feeling, though, bro, I think we're gonna see, just because of what I saw on Netflix, I think we're gonna see Nikki Bella again," Russo said. "One thing you've gotta say is the women's division, we talk about it [problems] all the time, but they do got a lot of women on the sideline. They do got a lot of cards that they can play over the next year." [From 15:05 – 15:31]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo about a major flaw in WWE's booking of Tiffany Stratton. He also named three returning stars who could face the new WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Reaction to Nikki Bella's WWE RAW cameo

During her in-ring days, Nikki Bella feuded with high-profile names, including AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. She also built a large fanbase outside the ring thanks to her appearances on E! reality shows Total Bellas and Total Divas.

According to the Wrestle Ops X account, WWE's footage of Nikki's moment on RAW outdrew every other video from the show. Within two days of the event, the clip received 4.2 million views and 67,000 likes.

Nikki also teased a possible Bella Twins return during the Netflix premiere. Asked about wrestling again, she said she "may be here looking at my competition soon."

