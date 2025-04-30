4 Stars who could retire Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) in AEW

Adam Copeland, now known as Cope in AEW, is one of the most renowned legends in the world of professional wrestling. The Rated-R Superstar had a remarkable career in WWE that initially ended in 2011 due to injuries. However, he recuperated for nine years and made his shocking return in 2020.

Cope was a part of the WWE roster under his old ring name, Edge, until 2023. He left the promotion and joined Tony Khan's company, making his debut at the WrestleDream event. Since then, he has been an integral part of the promotion. However, the Canadian has made it clear that he is nearing his final retirement from wrestling.

With the clock ticking on his illustrious wrestling career, here are the top four choices from AEW to retire Cope:

#4. Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia is an AEW Original and is a rising prospect in the company. The former TNT Champion has the potential to become a main event star, and that ascension can come at Cope's expense.

The Rated-R Superstar has himself said that he would like a younger star to be his final opponent. A win over the WWE Hall of Famer will be a major push for Garcia as he continues to navigate his path in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Adam Cole

Adam Cole became one of the most popular stars during his time in WWE NXT. However, his star power has not been the same since he came to AEW in 2021. His tenure has been marked by lackluster bookings and injury setbacks.

However, The Panama City Playboy is slowly gaining momentum after winning the TNT Championship, and he can prove to be an excellent opponent for Cope in the latter's final match. This would be a significant opportunity for Cole to regain the stardom that he once enjoyed in WWE.

#2. Christian Cage could retire the former AEW TNT Champion

Cope and Christian Cage have been best friends for a long time. Both became top names in the wrestling business at the same time. In fact, The Patriarch was a huge motivation for the Rated-R Superstar to join AEW.

The former Edge started his career with Christian Cage, and it could be the perfect storybook ending to his illustrious run in wrestling if he had his final match against The Patriarch. The highly talented veterans may have one final dance before Cope decides to ride off into the sunset.

#1. MJF

MJF has been one of the biggest attractions for the Jacksonville-based company since its inception in 2019. The Salt of The Earth has the potential to lead the company as its leading star. In his accolade-filled resume, MJF can add one more accomplishment if he retires a wrestling legend like Cope.

AEW fans are yet to see the top stars collide in singles action. So, MJF being Cope's final opponent could lead to a blockbuster match, and a potential win would likely take his career to greater heights.

