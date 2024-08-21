4 Things Jon Moxley could do at AEW All In 2024

Jon Moxley is one of the biggest stars AEW has to offer. He has been with the company for more than five years and has won multiple world championships throughout his time in the promotion.

The Purveyor of Violence hasn't been seen in the promotion since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Tetsuya Naito. As per reports, Tony Khan gave him time off for a few weeks. However, no update on when he will return to the squared circle is provided.

Many fans speculate that Jon Moxley will return to AEW at the promotion's biggest stage, All In. Last year, he and Blackpool Combat Club lost to Eddie Kingston and Best Friends in a Stadium Stampede match. Many fans would love to see him at Wembley Stadium.

Let's examine when the former AEW World Champion could return to AEW after being absent for more than a month.

#4. Jon Moxley could return at All In's Casino Gauntlet match

Casino Gauntlet has grabbed a lot of attention in recent weeks. The unpredictable match sees several stars come out one by one. Also, any superstar who pins others immediately wins the contest. The last match was won by Will Opsreay, who earned a title shot against Swerve Strickland.

A couple of weeks ago, AEW announced Casino Gauntlet for All In. According to several reports, several big names are scheduled to appear during the match.

Moxley could be a part of this match and get a massive pop from the Wembley crowd.

#3. Jon Moxley could prevent Bryan Danielson from retiring

The Purveyor of Violence and the American Dragon have been part of the Blackpool Combat Club since 2022. The group also consists of Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. Bryan will likely headline All In against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

Not only the title, but Danielson has put his career on the line, announcing he will retire from wrestling if he loses. Moxley could assist his friend and help him become the new AEW World Champion.

#2. Announce himself as the next contender for the Continental Championship

On the next edition of Dynamite, another member of Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio Castagnoli, will face Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. The winner of the bout could appear at All In to set an open challenge for the All Out pay-per-view, which is a couple of weeks later.

Moxley could answer the challenge and face either Claudio or Kazuchika at the next pay-per-view in September.

#1. Jon Moxley could challenge Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson are set to battle in a 'title vs. career' match at All In. If Bryan wins, he could become the AEW World Champion for the first time in the promotion. However, if he loses, the American Dragon must leave the squared circle as stipulated.

If the Realest star manages to pick up the victory against Bryan Danielson, a furious Jon Moxley could return and confront Swerve Strickland to close out the show. The duo then could square off at All Out pay-per-view.

