4 Things Karrion Kross could do in AEW 

AEW could be eyeing another talented WWE star. Karrion Kross' current deal is set to expire this summer, and Tony Khan would be tempted to bring the underutilized star to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Herald of Doomsday is one of the most skillful talents on the current WWE roster. Despite being a total package, Kross has not had any significant opportunities in the main event scene to strike a long-lasting connection with the audience.

During a WrestleMania 41 Recap show on WWE's YouTube channel, the former NXT Champion cut a passionate promo in which he voiced his frustrations with WWE management.

The fierce rant has caught the attention of the entire wrestling community, who are eager to see Kross pushed to the top in WWE. If the Triple H-led regime fails to recognize The White Rabbit's potential, the 39-year-old star could leave and make his mark in All Elite Wrestling.

In this article, let's look at four things Karrion Kross could do in AEW.

#4. Karrion Kross could join the Hounds of Hell in AEW

Following the departure of Malakai Black, the trio of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart has renamed their group the Hounds of Hell. The group has had significant opportunities in the past few months, and the three stars would be eager to get a big break soon in their respective singles careers.

Karrion Kross could be a great addition to the three-person group. Kross's current character has a similar dark vibe to the Hounds, and he could end up being the new guiding force for the faction following Black's exit.

The Herald of Doomsday may not put King, Matthews, and Hart's singles careers on pause. Instead, the former NXT Champion could serve as a spiritual leader of the group, helping the trio similarly to how he helped AJ Styles in his feud against Logan Paul.

It would be the perfect initial role for Kross to establish a connection with the audience. Once the current RAW star develops a decent fan following, he could pursue bigger personal goals.

The arrival of The White Rabbit will add another dimension to the Hounds of Hell. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the group might finally have a singles championship in its grasp after a long time, courtesy of Karrion Kross.

#3. Karrion Kross could become a soldier for Jon Moxley

In a recent episode of Dynamite, PAC suffered an ankle injury during his match against Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Trios Champion is set to be away from in-ring competition for a while, leaving The Death Riders vulnerable.

The villainous faction felt the absence of Pac on last week's Dynamite when they lost the Trios Championships against The Opps. The unavailability of the British Superstar could be fatal for Jon Moxley's World Title reign, and The One True King would not want that.

The Purveyor of Violence could stun the fans by bringing in Karrion Kross as his new group member. The two stars know each other very well, as Kross was one of the first opponents Moxley battled on the independent circuit after his WWE exit in 2019.

Interestingly, The One True King advised Kross to call Triple H, which eventually resulted in him being hired by the Stamford-based promotion. The former NXT Champion is known for his ruthlessness and intensity inside the squared circle, and if given a chance, he could serve as an able enforcer for The Death Riders.

#2. Karrion Kross could revive his feud with Adam Cole

Karrion Kross was a force to be reckoned with in WWE NXT in 2020-21. The management presented The Herald of Doomsday as an unstoppable entity that decimated any individual who stepped in its path.

In June 2021, the current RAW star was involved in a heated promo segment with Adam Cole. The Panama Playboy did irreparable damage to Kross' character during this segment, as he pointed out how the management had been protecting the 39-year-old star behind the scenes.

The reigning AEW TNT Champion called Kross overrated, stating that he couldn't match Cole's intensity inside the ring. Despite having a dominant run as the NXT Champion, Kross's title reign is remembered for his infamous exchange with the Star of the Show.

If Karrion Kross ends up in AEW, he could immediately target The Panama City Playboy. The Leader of the Paragon needs some intriguing rivalries to cement his reign, and The White Rabbit could be a great choice.

The former NXT Champion could make a massive statement by attacking the Paragon in his debut appearance. Kross could dismantle Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, leaving Cole with no choice but to seek retaliation against his former foe.

#1. Karrion Kross could enter a feud with Cope in AEW

Cope is one of the most popular names on the AEW roster. The Ultimate Opportunist has had a great run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar is known for bringing the best out of his opponents during a storyline. If Karrion Kross jumps ship to AEW, he must cross paths with the Ultimate Opportunist.

The former WWE Champion could have an intense personal feud with the Herald of Doomsday. Interestingly, Kross teased a battle with the Master Manipulator after the latter won the Royal Rumble in 2021.

The White Rabbit has been waiting for an opportunity to prove himself in a major storyline for a long time, and Cope could provide him the chance to accomplish his goals. The Ultimate Opportunist has often been criticized for not putting over deserving talents.

Cope could attempt to change that perception by putting over the hard-hitting star in AEW.

