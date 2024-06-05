4 things MJF could do on his AEW Dynamite return

The upcoming AEW Dynamite is getting all the limelight, with MJF returning to the Jacksonville-based company and set to appear. The former AEW World Champion left the company to nurse his injuries, but the general storyline was that the Salt of the Earth had left the company, and rumors circulated that he'd join WWE. His shock return to AEW at Double or Nothing 2024 got him in the spotlight. Here are four feuds that Maxwell Jacob Friedman could get into.

#4. MJF goes for the gold and challenges the winner of the Ospreay/Strickland match

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are set for a match at Forbidden Door 2024. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has a dream run in the Jacksonville-based company and has won the AEW International Championship. The current AEW World Champion has successfully defended the championship against Kyle Fletcher, Claudio Castagnoli, and Christian Cage. This is a unique Champion vs. Champion match.

Trending

Both are formidable opponents for a returning MJF and all three individuals stand to gain from such a feud.

#3. Jericho's Learning Tree offer gets him a beat-down by MJF

Jericho is one incredible wrestler and his recent attempts to get wrestlers under his wing have earned him mixed results. He could try to get the 28-year-old wrestler under his wing. The odds are against the Salt of the Earth joining just anyone currently.

Jericho has fantastic mic skills and the former Better than You Bay Bay member have had a long feud. A Learning Tree offer could begin a long storyline between the two.

#2. MJF could align with Team AEW against The Elite

One of the biggest feuds in AEW is the Team Elite/Team AEW feud. Team AEW had to face defeat at the hands of Elite at the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. A returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman could decide that his loyalty lies with the company, not those looking to take over the Jacksonville-based company.

MJF joining the feud is natural, he is seen as the face of the company, and the most prominent member of the roster. With the EVPs looking to control more wrestlers of the promotion, it's logical for a returning World Champion to decide who he will align with.

If MJF joins the feud, he would be part of the most controversial ones in recent times, which has a real-life connection, as it would include Jack Perry, who was earlier suspended because of his real-life skirmish with CM Punk backstage at All In 2023.

#1. MJF could cost Roderick Strong the World Title

Roderick Strong, a member of the Undisputed Kingdom, a stable run by Adam Cole, faces Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has some experience with a wrestling promotion holding a championship match on TV and could decide to ramp up the activities.

If he does that, he will have already chalked out a feud with Adam Cole and his stable, the man who betrayed him and his stable members, who were part of the group that beat down the Salt of the Earth backstage during his earlier stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback