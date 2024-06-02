Becky Lynch to debut, big AEW betrayal - 5 early predictions for Forbidden Door 2024

With AEW Double or Nothing 2024 in the history books, and the All Elite fans are geared up for the next AEW pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. The much-anticipated event has had a decent buildup, with many high-stakes matchups already announced for the crossover show.

At Forbidden Door 2024, a new TNT Champion will be crowned in a ladder match. Moreover, Swerve Strickland will put his AEW World Championship on the line in a dream encounter against The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay. Aside from the pre-scheduled matchups, several other surprises are expected on the show.

With Forbidden Door being a multi-promotional event, a tussle for supremacy between AEW and NJPW stars will be the main selling point of the show. Moreover, certain shocking twists and turns during Forbidden Door 2024 could leave a lasting impact on the company's landscape.

In this article, we will take a look at five early predictions for the AEW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

#5. Becky Lynch debuts in All Elite Wrestling

Becky Lynch has been the pillar of WWE's women's division for almost a decade. With her recent contract expiration, The Irish Lass Kicker is no longer a WWE Superstar, which allows her to wrestle in other promotions.

Having achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE, The Man might want to test herself in unknown territories. If Lynch does decide to move on from WWE, All Elite Wrestling might be the best fit for the seven-time Women's Champion.

While The Man is expected to be on a hiatus, she could shut down those rumors by debuting at AEW Forbidden Door 2024. She could confront either of the two female champions on the show to leave a mark on her debut appearance.

Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale, and Toni Storm are some of the best stars that the Jacksonville-based promotion has to offer. A performer afraid of no challenge, Big Time Becks would love to test herself against such world-class athletes.

#4. Mariah May betrays "Timeless" Toni Storm

Toni Storm is all set to battle Stardom's Mina Shirakawa at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The match has seemingly been locked after The Timeless One challenged Shirakawa during the recent STARDOM event at Korakuen Hall.

Considering her close relationship with Storm and Shirakawa, Mariah May would play a key role in this contest. The Fighting Princess did not seem too impressed with the AEW Women's Champion's decision to go after her STARDOM friend.

Since her debut, The Glamour has remained a trustworthy ally for Toni Storm. However, things could take an ugly turn at Forbidden Door.

Having shown interest in Storm's title multiple times, May could betray her mistress to side with Mina Shirakawa at the grand pay-per-view. A betrayal at Forbidden Door would kick off an exciting rivalry between the Aussie superstar and The Fighting Princess.

#3. Bryan Danielson returns to avenge Team AEW

Bryan Danielson recently participated in the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match, where he teamed with FTR and Darby Allin to take on the New Elite. It turned out to be a rough night for The American Dragon, as his team was brutally punished during the match by Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks.

At the latest episode of AEW Collision, FTR teased a retaliation against The Elite, which could begin with Bryan Danielson's appearance at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The master technician is yet to appear on television after his shocking defeat at Double or Nothing 2024. With Jack Perry eyeing the TNT Championship, Danielson could return to play spoilsport for The Scapegoat at Forbidden Door.

#2. Jack Perry captures the AEW TNT Championship

Jack Perry has enjoyed a career resurgence recently, thanks to his alliance with The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. The young superstar has fully embraced the heat from the fans to become one of the most despicable heels on the roster.

Often criticized for his lack of personality, The Scapegoat is currently amongst the most entertaining acts in the company.

With the TNT Title now up for grabs, Jack Perry has set his sights on bringing more gold to The Elite. The 26-year-old is expected to appear in the multi-man ladder match at AEW Forbidden Door, where he would hope to leave with the TNT Championship.

Considering The Elite's recent dominance, it won't be a surprise if Perry fulfills his championship aspirations at Forbidden Door 2024.

#1. Swerve Strickland puts down Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland will face his toughest challenge to date when he goes up against Will Ospreay at the upcoming Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. The Aerial Assassin has had a sensational run so far, picking up the victory every time he steps foot in the ring.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay outlasted multiple superstars in a Casino Gauntlet match to punch his ticket to Forbidden Door.

The International Champion will look forward to making history by winning the AEW World Championship in less than six months after his debut. However, with All In set to emanate from his home turf, the English star may wait for his first All Elite World Title win.

In an unexpected turn of events, Swerve Strickland may hand Will Ospreay his first loss at Forbidden Door 2024. The Killshot has been the World Champion only for around a month, which makes it unlikely for him to lose his title this early.

Moreover, Tony Khan may consider waiting till the company's annual Wembley Show before handing Will Ospreay the promotion's top prize.