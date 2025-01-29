4 things Tony Khan could do with Buddy Matthews in 2025

Buddy Matthews is one of the most underutilized talents on the AEW roster. Despite being a marvelous solo performer, Matthews has not had many opportunities to shine on a big stage, as he has majorly been presented as a tag team wrestler in All Elite Wrestling.

Malakai Black has reportedly left the Jacksonville-based promotion, which could possibly be a blessing in disguise for Buddy Matthews. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion worked under Black's leadership in the House of Black, a faction that many feel held him back from achieving bigger things in singles competition.

Now that The Dutch Destroyer is no longer associated with the 36-year-old star, Tony Khan could look to give a consistent push to Matthews in 2025. In this article, let's look at four things TK could do with The Best Kept Secret this year.

#4. Buddy Matthews could capture the TNT Championship

While he has not got an extended run as a singles performer in AEW, Buddy Matthews has shone brightly whenever he locked horns with other top stars. The Best Kept Secret recently had an amazing battle with Will Ospreay, where he compelled The Aerial Assassin to acknowledge his greatness.

A great way to capitalize on Matthews' in-ring prowess would be to put a mid-card title on his shoulders. In the coming months, the Australian star could dethrone Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Championship.

Matthews could use the title as a tool to build his credibility by defending his championship against different opponents every week. The 36-year-old star could go on a streak of great matches, prompting the fans to jump on his hype train.

The reign would not only legitimize Buddy Matthews as a worthy champion, but it would also make a case for him to enter the main event picture in the future.

#3. Buddy Matthews could have a long feud with Kenny Omega

If Buddy Matthews intends to make his mark in AEW's main event picture, he must enter a rivalry with Kenny Omega. The Cleaner is arguably the biggest superstar in the Tony Khan-led company, and a program with him could certainly elevate the current Hounds of Hell member to new heights.

Following his bout against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty, The Best Bout Machine declared that he wants to reclaim his position as the face of All Elite Wrestling. However, Omega might have to overcome the threat of Seth Rollins' former disciple to reestablish his dominance.

Matthews and Omega could have an extended feud, that could last a few months. The duo could have a number of matches during this rivalry. If The Best Kept Secret manages to push The Cleaner to his limits, it would shift his career trajectory into an upward direction.

If recent signs are to go by, Kenny Omega will likely battle Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at All In: Texas. Before Omega gets his hands on The Rainmaker, a rivalry with Buddy Matthews could help him prepare well for his battle with his arch-nemesis.

#2. The Best Kept Secret could feud with Brody King

Following Malakai Black's departure, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart have now formed their own faction called The Hounds of Hell. Interestingly, the group might not last very long, as Matthews and King could also part ways in the future.

Similar to the Australian native, Brody King is also an excellent in-ring performer, who has remained stuck in the Trios division for a long time. The monstrous star would be eager to break into the singles division as well, which could put him on a collision course with his fellow stablemate.

A rivalry between King and Matthews would certainly be an exciting prospect. Splitting up the Hounds of Hell could turn out to be a great decision in the long term, as it would give AEW two solid future stars.

#1. Buddy Matthews could battle Bryan Danielson at All In 2025

Instead of giving him a massive push right away, Tony Khan could gradually build Buddy Matthews for a bigger role in the future. The 36-year-old star could get his big break at All In 2025, where he could possibly battle Bryan Danielson.

At WrestleDream 2024, The American Dragon lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. It also marked the end of Danielson's full-time career, as he will now work only a limited number of dates every year.

The Leader of the Yes Movement could utilize this stage of his career to elevate the potential future stars, who would benefit from getting the rub from Danielson. The veteran could begin this campaign by locking horns with Buddy Matthews, who desperately needs a massive win to move up the ranks on the roster.

If Danielson returns to AEW before All In: Texas, he could find himself on the target of The Best Kept Secret. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion would be eager to get a top spot on the All In match card, prompting him to go after The American Dragon.

A match between Danielson and Matthews could possibly end up as a show stealer. Interestingly, the duo stars are no strangers to each other, as they have already had a match once in WWE.

