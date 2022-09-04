"Kind of like buried" - 4-time champion comments on the missed opportunities during Jon Moxley's segment on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley's opening promo on last week's AEW Dynamite and highlighted a major issue with the segment.

After delivering a heated promo, Moxley left an open contract to invite challengers for his Undisputed AEW World Championship. As he left the ring, CM Punk's ally, Ace Steel, immediately picked up the fine print and returned to the back.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Inferno praised the bluntness of the promo and Moxley's smooth-sailing mic skills.

"I loved Moxley's promo. That was a good shooting and half shoot type. Did good verbage, he buried [CM] Punk. Bro, he's a very smooth talker on the mic, there's a really good promo, right?" [From 2:27 - 2:41]

However, the former WCW star noted that the lack of interest from other AEW stars in securing the contract seemingly ruined the purpose of the angle.

"Bro, when he put the contract down as like (...) as a booker, if that was the angle (...) like there are so many other ways you could have written this show based on what he just did by (...) Okay, who wants to win this or who wants to fight and nobody coming out? I thought it kind of like buried the (...) because here was a problem, who were you thinking in your mind and this a problem they have," said Inferno. [From 2:42 - 3:05]

Check out the full episode below:

Eventually, Punk was the one who signed Moxley's contract after Steel gave it to him. This angle now sets up an AEW World Championship rematch for the All Out 2022 pay-per-view between the two bitter rivals.

Disco Inferno and Konnan mention some AEW stars who could have picked up Jon Moxley's contract

During the same episode, Disco Inferno and Konnan cited some other credible names who could have come out to secure Jon Moxley's open contract.

The duo and their other co-hosts mentioned Hangman Page, Wardlow, Adam Cole, and even NJPW's Kazuchika Okada, among others. However, Page and The Wardog are already scheduled to participate in different matches on Sunday's event.

Nonetheless, fans will be in for a treat tomorrow in Chicago as CM Punk and Jon Moxley will slug it out for the richest prize in AEW. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint can overcome his opponent in front of his home crowd.

Who will come out victorious between Moxley and Punk in their title rematch tomorrow in Chicago? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

