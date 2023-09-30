4-time WWE Champion to debut as a heel and attack Sting at AEW WrestleDream? Exploring potential swerve

Sting has been an integral part of AEW programming for a while now. However, he is not booked for WrestleDream, the pay-per-view that is scheduled for October 1. The prestigious special is probably the venue where a former WWE Superstar will make his AEW debut. A little research shows that the superstar is the perfect opponent for the carrier of the baseball bat.

The personality in question is The Rated-R Superstar Edge, who recently had his farewell match in WWE. Edge defeated Sheamus in this match on Smackdown.

Edge's former tag team partner Christian Cage is already running riot in the AEW with his feud with Darby Allin. Allin, who teams up with The Stinger, has had some tremendous matches in AEW.

One of the matches at WrestleDream will have Christian Cage, the reigning AEW TNT Champion, battle it out with Darby Allin in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

AEW should plan a booking coup of having Cage and Edge reunite to double up against Allin and Sting. It would be quite obvious that this could pave the way for Edge and the Vigilante to have some singles matches in the future.

Why Edge vs. Sting is a dream match in AEW

The Icon is the perfect candidate for Edge in AEW, with both of them having generational experience in the sport. The Vigilante made WWE his backyard from 2014 to 2020 but did not have a single match with The Rated-R Superstar.

Interestingly, their paths never really crossed. Therefore, the only visuals of the probable iconic match are from one of those YouTube videos that set up matches in video games.

All of Edge's matches have a raw touch to them, and the aura that Sting has in the ring is insurmountable. Both have an aggressive, audience-encompassing fighting style and are astute storytellers in the ring, something that AEW fans are always on the lookout for.

Edge was with WCW for one year in 1996, and he signed up with WWE immediately afterward. Uncannily, The Icon had to bid adieu to WWE because of the same injury that took nine years off Edge's professional journey, which was cervical spinal stenosis.

It would be interesting to see what the future has in store for the two iconic superstars.

Do you think Edge could jump to AEW and start a feud with the legendary Sting? Sound off in the comments section below!