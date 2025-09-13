  • home icon
  4-time WWE champion to finally make AEW debut at All Out and confront Mercedes Moné? Exploring the possibility! 

4-time WWE champion to finally make AEW debut at All Out and confront Mercedes Moné? Exploring the possibility! 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 13, 2025 09:31 GMT
Mercedes Moné is set to compete at AEW All Out next weekend [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Mercedes Moné is set to compete at AEW All Out next weekend [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Mercedes Moné is scheduled to defend in a match this weekend at AEW All Out. Could she find herself immediately face-to-face with a certain former WWE Superstar after a successful title defense?

The CEO has all the attention on her as she is now in possession of 9 belts. She has set her TBS Championship on the line this weekend against Riho. This will be their first match against one another.

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted a picture of Mercedes Moné with all her titles on her Instagram account, a possible hint at being interested in the championship belts. Mercedes rudely replied to this post, telling the legend to stick to 'yoga in the park'.

Phoenix could pop up this weekend at All Out, given that her husband, Adam Copeland, is featured in one of the matches on the card. She could decide to make her debut appearance and confront Moné. The two have shared the ring on multiple occasions, but this could lead to them finally having a singles match.

Another top WWE Superstar recently featured Mercedes Moné on their social media account

It seems that the CEO is very popular among many nowadays, as she was referenced in a new post by a WWE Superstar she is very close with, Bayley.

Yesterday, the Role Model took to Instagram to post a screenshot of an interview she had with Mercedes during their time as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions a few years ago. It is unclear why she decided to post this.

Despite being with rival companies now, Mercedes Moné and her close friends in the Stamford-based promotion continue to keep in touch, and they are even updated on each other's affairs on TV. It remains to be seen whether they'll all get to work with each other in the near future.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

