4-time WWE champion officially removed from roster page

Following the shocking events on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE has moved one of its former superstars to the alumni section of the roster page.

The star in question, of course, is Roderick Strong. He made his shocking debut on the April 26, 2023, edition of Dynamite, coming to the aid of Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido.

There was no word on Strong's future in WWE other than that his contract was set to expire in 2024. The company allegedly wanted to keep hold of the 4-time champion despite having no immediate plans for him. During his tenure, he captured the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, besides winning the NXT North American and Cruiserweight Championships once.

Now that he is "All Elite," Roderick Strong has been moved to the alumni section of the WWE roster page. Surprisingly, he was still listed as an active roster member until he appeared on Dynamite.

It's unclear whether there is more to this than meets the eye. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have more on this as the story unfolds.

Former WWE star Roderick Strong will have his first AEW match next week on Dynamite

As previously stated, Roderick Strong supported Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido as the Jericho Appreciation Society assaulted them. The angle has led to Tony Khan booking Strong in his first AEW match next week on Dynamite.

Strong will team up with Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido in an eight-man tag team match. They will take on Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society next week. Chris Jericho is also expected to make his presence felt during the bout.

Another male member of the JAS, Sammy Guevara, will also be in action next week on Dynamite. He will join forces with AEW World Champion MJF to take on Darby Allin and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a Four Pillars Tag Team Match. The bout will mark the first occasion the "Four Pillars of AEW" will compete in the same match since being given that moniker.

