Roderick Strong reportedly requests WWE release; rejects name change

Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE.

Strong, who is the final remaining member of The Undisputed Era, signed a new contract with the company early last year. This came before the release of his wife Marina Shafir and numerous other members of his Diamond Mine stable that had been in development for months.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Strong has asked for his WWE release "multiple times over the last several months." All of Strong's requests have been denied by WWE despite the NXT star being "frustrated" by multiple things in the multi-colored brand.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to Fightful Select has learned that Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release.Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to FightfulSelect.com Fightful Select has learned that Roderick Strong recently asked for his WWE release. Full story, details behind it, and a live breaking news podcast coming to FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/Md0sjdLOnl

Strong isn't the only WWE Superstar to recently request their release, as Mustafa Ali had publicly made his request in January. While he was also denied, Ali was brought back to television last week. He interrupted Miz TV and faced the former WWE Champion in a singles match.

WWE pitched a name change for Roderick Strong on NXT 2.0

Ross Sapp also reported that WWE had recently pitched the idea of a name change for Roderick Strong, but the former NXT Tag Team Champion was reportedly against the idea.

Despite his unhappiness in WWE right now, sources have told Ross Sapp that Strong has "remained professional" in his handling of the company's creative freedom from week to week.

Many within the company were surprised that Strong wasn't granted his release last week, along with the other ten names that were cut on April 29. But it's being said that since the former North American Champion is currently factored into NXT 2.0's creative plans, the company doesn't intend to release him.

What are your thoughts on Roderick Strong requesting his WWE release? Are you disappointed that much like Mustafa Ali, that his release has seemingly been denied? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Roderick Strong? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier