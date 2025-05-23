4 ways Eddie Kingston could return at AEW Double or Nothing

Eddie Kingston could be on his way back to AEW. The Mad King was last seen in the squared circle in May 2024, when he competed against Gabe Kidd at the NJPW Strong Resurgence pay-per-view.

Ad

Kingston suffered a number of injuries in that contest, which have kept him out of action for more than a year. Rumors of the former AEW Continental Champion soon returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion have picked up momentum of late.

There have been several major developments in All Elite Wrestling recently that point towards Kingston potentially appearing at Double or Nothing 2025. Having been absent from in-ring competition for 12 months, The Mad King is likely to send the Arizona crowd into a frenzy if he shows up on All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

In this article, let's look at four ways Eddie Kingston could return to AEW.

#4. Eddie Kingston could neutralize the threat of Gabe Kidd for the babyface team

At Double or Nothing 2025, The Death Riders and The Young Bucks will clash against Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps in an Anarchy in the Arena match. While he has not been named in the lineup for this contest, Gabe Kidd could play a significant role in this match.

Ad

The Young Bull recently pledged his allegiance to Jon Moxley by helping him retain the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe on Dynamite. Now that he has aligned himself with the villainous faction, Kidd would certainly attempt to tilt things in the favor of the heels at Double or Nothing 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, Eddie Kingston could show up at the Arizona pay-per-view to put Gabe Kidd in his place. Kingston could come out to a huge pop to attack The Young Bull.

The Last of a Dying Breed could help even the odds for the babyfaces by taking Kidd out of the equation. It would be a great opportunity for Eddie to get payback against the War Ready star, who injured him during their bout last year.

Ad

#3. The Mad King could help The Death Riders

In a shocking turn of events, Eddie Kingston could return to All Elite Wrestling as a heel. Before his unforeseen injury in May 2024, The Mad King had been a babyface for a long time.

A year-long absence from in-ring competition would have been a frustrating experience for Kingston. The veteran might feel abandoned by the fans, prompting him to turn heel upon his in-ring comeback.

Ad

The former AEW Continental Champion could leave the world stunned by helping The Death Riders at Double or Nothing 2025. Kingston could attack a top babyface like Omega or Strickland during this contest to cement his heel turn.

The veteran's assistance could create a massive difference in this bout, allowing the heels to gain a convincing win over their opponents. After the match, Kingston could share a hug with Jon Moxley, confirming his addition to The Death Riders.

Ad

#2. The Last of a Dying Breed could confront Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is set to defend his Continental Title against Speedball Mike Bailey at Double or Nothing 2025. The Rainmaker's chances of victory in this match are quite high, as AEW is seemingly looking for Okada to battle Kenny Omega in a Champion vs. Champion match at All In.

If the NJPW legend emerges victorious in his bout against Mike Bailey, he could be confronted by a returning Eddie Kingston immediately after. The War King could make his much-awaited AEW return at Double or Nothing 2025 to restart his feud with Kazuchika Okada.

Ad

It was The Rainmaker himself who ended Eddie Kingston's reign as the inaugural AEW Continental Champion. The Elite member has held the prestigious title for 420+ days, and no individual has been able to take him down.

The Mad King could take the responsibility of dethroning Okada into his own hands. Following a tense confrontation, Kingston could lay down The Rainmaker with a blow at the Arizona pay-per-view.

The return of the 43-year-old veteran would be a headache for Okada, as he would now have to deal with another major opponent before his match against Kenny Omega.

Ad

#1. The Mad King could confront Jon Moxley

Fans expect Eddie Kingston to assist Team AEW against The Death Riders at Double or Nothing 2025. However, the veteran might give the babyfaces a chance to deal with their adversaries on their own.

Tony Khan could have The Death Riders emerge victorious in the Anarchy in the Arena match to set up the return of The Mad King. After the contest, the heels could attempt to inflict more damage on the babyfaces, only to be stopped in their tracks by Eddie Kingston.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mad King could march down to the ring amid a roaring pop from the Arizona crowd. Kingston could have an intense in-ring confrontation with Jon Moxley, who would be stunned to be face-to-face with his longtime ally.

A few moments later, Kingston could incite a brawl by attacking The One True King. Working alongside the other babyfaces, The Mad King could force the heels to retreat.

It would be the perfect set-up for a match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston down the line. The Purveyor of Violence must defend his title against The Mad King at any of the upcoming AEW shows in the summer. If Moxley manages to take down the 43-year-old veteran, it would boost his credibility as a World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More