4 Ways Tony Khan Could Have Used Brock Lesnar if He Joined AEW Instead of WWE Return

Brock Lesnar is the name that has been buzzing in professional wrestling following the events of WWE SummerSlam 2025. At the end of a blockbuster main event title showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, the fans witnessed the return of The Beast Incarnate after a two-year absence.Lesnar had reportedly been taken off WWE television due to his alleged involvement in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, filed in 2024. However, a recent report suggested that Brock Lesnar was cleared by WWE legal about four weeks before his return, which paved the way for his thunderous comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.However, if the former WWE Champion had chosen to return to wrestling in WWE's competitor promotion, AEW, Tony Khan could have explored the following four directions with Brock Lesnar in his company.#4. Brock Lesnar could have reignited his feud with Jon MoxleyOne of the feuds Brock Lesnar had in WWE back in 2016 was against the reigning top star of AEW, Jon Moxley. The duo collided in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 32, where Lesnar emerged victorious. However, that was Dean Ambrose, and the current version is the ruthless leader of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley.He has displayed his violent streak and aggression on multiple occasions in AEW. Had Lesnar signed with All Elite Wrestling, a feud against Moxley would have been a captivating program.#3. Multiple dream matchesBrock Lesnar has competed in multiple dream matches against top WWE stars like The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and more. A move to AEW would have opened the door to never-before-seen and exclusive dream showdowns for Lesnar. The fans could have witnessed The Beast squaring off against marquee names like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and more, which would have been memorable matches in their own right.#2. Pushing younger talent like he did in WWEDespite his dominant on-screen presence, Brock Lesnar has always been a team player for WWE and taken major defeats for the benefit of the company. He is known to work and elevate younger talent in his tenure, such as Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, who have now become established stars in professional wrestling.Had The Beast decided to sign with AEW, Tony Khan could have followed a similar approach to building his rising talents. Lesnar could have been pivotal in pushing stars like Swerve Strickland, MJF, and others to the next level.#1. AEW World Title runOne of Brock Lesnar's most logical bookings, had he decided to return to wrestling under the All Elite Wrestling banner, would have been a world title run. The Alpha Male of our Species is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes in the world.He has won multiple world titles across top promotions like WWE and UFC. Had Lesnar chosen to debut in AEW instead of the shocking return he made at SummerSlam 2025, he could have been straightly moved into the AEW World Title picture and won the championship at one of their major pay-per-views.