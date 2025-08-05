  • home icon
  Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 Return Sets Mind-Boggling WWE Record

Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 Return Sets Mind-Boggling WWE Record

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Aug 05, 2025 04:23 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Brock Lesnar may not have appeared on this week's episode of WWE RAW, but the chatter surrounding his SummerSlam 2025 return hasn't subsided yet. The global juggernaut has now shared that Lesnar's return set an insane record, generating 75 million views across social media in merely 12 hours.

The Beast Incarnate showed up in front of the capacity crowd in New Jersey in the closing minutes of The Biggest Party of the Summer. He took out John Cena with an F5, who lost his Undisputed WWE Title just moments prior to Cody Rhodes. Though Lesnar wasn't anywhere to be seen on RAW, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett did bring him up, saying Triple H and Nick Khan had asked him to return.

It was also announced that Brock Lesnar's return generated a staggering 75 million views on social media in just 12 hours, setting a new SummerSlam record.

Considering John Cena is assigned to SmackDown and is even scheduled to appear on this show this week, it's safe to say even Brock Lesnar would feature on the blue brand. The stage is set for an incredible showdown between the two megastars, and it remains to be seen when WWE pulls the trigger.

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
