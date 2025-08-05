Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 Return Sets Mind-Boggling WWE Record

Brock Lesnar may not have appeared on this week's episode of WWE RAW, but the chatter surrounding his SummerSlam 2025 return hasn't subsided yet. The global juggernaut has now shared that Lesnar's return set an insane record, generating 75 million views across social media in merely 12 hours.The Beast Incarnate showed up in front of the capacity crowd in New Jersey in the closing minutes of The Biggest Party of the Summer. He took out John Cena with an F5, who lost his Undisputed WWE Title just moments prior to Cody Rhodes. Though Lesnar wasn't anywhere to be seen on RAW, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett did bring him up, saying Triple H and Nick Khan had asked him to return.It was also announced that Brock Lesnar's return generated a staggering 75 million views on social media in just 12 hours, setting a new SummerSlam record.Considering John Cena is assigned to SmackDown and is even scheduled to appear on this show this week, it's safe to say even Brock Lesnar would feature on the blue brand. The stage is set for an incredible showdown between the two megastars, and it remains to be seen when WWE pulls the trigger.