Brock Lesnar: Who Really Decided He Should Return Revealed on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE right now, and on RAW, it was announced that he was told that he would come back. They also shared who decided he should return and contacted him.At WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar returned after the main event on Night 2 and destroyed the former champion, John Cena. WWE talked about how the return of Lesnar gained 75 million social media views within the first 12 hours of his return to the company. Then Michael Cole said that Triple H and Nick Khan contacted Brock Lesnar weeks ago and told him that it was time for him to come back to WWE again. He said that they had told him that they had made the call long ago.As to what John Cena thinks of it, Cole said that the Leader of the Cenation was going to address just that at this week's episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday.&quot;The return of Brock Lesnar. Earlier today, I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. And I asked them the simple question, when was it determined that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. They told me they reached out to Brock a couple weeks ago, and said, 'We believe it's time for you to come home.' Lesnar said, 'Let's do it.' and here we are.&quot;Brock Lesnar is back in WWE for John Cena's retirement tourThe star is back and has already destroyed John Cena. With the star set to address Lesnar's return on SmackDown this week, it's clear that the two will be in a feud going forward.Lesnar vs John Cena appears to be one of the matches that WWE will be featuring for Cena's retirement tour. As to when the match will happen and when they will face each other, fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next between them.It's uncertain whether they'll prolong the feud until Survivor Series or face each other earlier.