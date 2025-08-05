  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Brock Lesnar: Who Really Decided He Should Return Revealed on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar: Who Really Decided He Should Return Revealed on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 05, 2025 02:13 GMT
Brock Lesnar, WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar is back (Credit: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE right now, and on RAW, it was announced that he was told that he would come back. They also shared who decided he should return and contacted him.

Ad

At WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar returned after the main event on Night 2 and destroyed the former champion, John Cena. WWE talked about how the return of Lesnar gained 75 million social media views within the first 12 hours of his return to the company.

Then Michael Cole said that Triple H and Nick Khan contacted Brock Lesnar weeks ago and told him that it was time for him to come back to WWE again. He said that they had told him that they had made the call long ago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As to what John Cena thinks of it, Cole said that the Leader of the Cenation was going to address just that at this week's episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"The return of Brock Lesnar. Earlier today, I had the opportunity to sit down with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. And I asked them the simple question, when was it determined that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. They told me they reached out to Brock a couple weeks ago, and said, 'We believe it's time for you to come home.' Lesnar said, 'Let's do it.' and here we are."
Ad
Ad

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE for John Cena's retirement tour

The star is back and has already destroyed John Cena. With the star set to address Lesnar's return on SmackDown this week, it's clear that the two will be in a feud going forward.

Lesnar vs John Cena appears to be one of the matches that WWE will be featuring for Cena's retirement tour. As to when the match will happen and when they will face each other, fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next between them.

It's uncertain whether they'll prolong the feud until Survivor Series or face each other earlier.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications