45-year-old to make AEW in-ring debut and sabotage Swerve Strickland on Dynamite? Potential move explored

Swerve Strickland is gearing up for a blockbuster singles match this week on AEW Dynamite. Although the former world champion may be prepared to match his opponent in the squared circle, he could also suffer an unexpected betrayal at the hands of his closest ally, setting up a never-before-seen one-on-one showdown.

After Strickland and an arena full of fans humiliated him at Worlds End 2024, Ricochet snapped and brutally attacked The New Flavor with a pair of scissors on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Swerve tried to return the favor on the Maximum Carnage edition of the Wednesday night show, but The One and Only somehow managed to escape.

This week, All Elite Wrestling will head to Atlanta for Dynamite. The episode includes a match between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. The Jacksonville-based company has generated a lot of anticipation for the bout, given the violent turn the rivalry has taken and both stars' recent brushes with The Hurt Syndicate.

Whether Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP will make their presence felt during Swerve vs Ricochet remains to be seen. However, AEW could execute an unexpected twist by having Prince Nana betray his manager and cost the former All Elite World Champion the win against The Human Highlight Reel. This could, in turn, set up a first-time-ever (and possibly one-time-only) singles match between the 45-year-old manager and Strickland.

Notably, Nana has not competed since 2019. Although he could dust off his boots for one final outing against Swerve, such an opportunity is unlikely to come to pass, considering the wrestler-manager duo's close relationship in Kayfabe and the fanbase's fondness for it.

How did Ricochet and Swerve Strickland cross paths in AEW last week?

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet took on and defeated one of Swerve Strickland's long-time rivals and allies, AR Fox. The Human Highlight Reel was ambushed by the former Moghul Embassy leader after the bout but escaped after holding Fox hostage with a pair of scissors to his neck.

Swerve confronted Ricochet again during the high flyer's interview this past Saturday at Collision. The Realest called out his upcoming opponent for being inauthentic. However, The Highlight of the Night fired back by invoking Strickland's arch-nemesis Hangman Page and the latter's victory over him at All Out 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Swerve or Ricochet will walk out victorious this Wednesday.

