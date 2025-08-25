49-year-old star to announce his retirement after loss at AEW Forbidden Door 2025? Analyzing the chances

Following their tough loss earlier today at Forbidden Door, could a major AEW star announce their retirement from in-ring competition? This would be due to having already completed all their tasks.During the pay-per-view, Nigel McGuinness challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. This was a dream match for all British wrestling fans as no one expected that in 2025, the two would be sharing the ring in what was an impressive technical showcase. In the end, the champion was able to retain via a sneaky roll-up pin.Nigel made his return to the ring last year during the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: London, and he has also competed in several other matches, including one against his long-time rival, Bryan Danielson. He may already be satisfied with getting another chance to compete in the ring after his initial retirement 13 years ago due to health issues.His match with Zack Sabre Jr. was also abrupt in its buildup, as the only storyline was how much of a dream match this was. Seeing as there aren't any other immediate creative plans for him, McGuinness could announce his retirement from in-ring competition and place his focus solely on commentary and analysis for AEW. His match earlier today would be the perfect end to an illustrious career.Suspected heel turn from AEW star did not take place at Forbidden DoorAlmost two weeks ago, Nigel McGuinness got the better of the likes of Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, and Lee Moriarty for the chance to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. At one point, he and Garcia each had a submission hold on Moriarty and Hechicero, respectively. However, Nigel was able to make Moriarty tap out much faster, giving him the win.The former TNT Champion looked distraught as he was moments away from winning. Nigel reached out for a show of respect and asked Garcia to be in his corner at Forbidden Door. Earlier today, that was indeed the case, and he was very much involved throughout the contest.At one point, Garcia even risked disqualification by helping the 49-year-old reach the bottom rope, and the referee called him out for this. When Nigel lost, he too looked disappointed. Despite many speculating that this could be his AEW heel turn moment, this did not happen.WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKNO HEEL TURN from Daniel Garcia as he embraces Nigel McGuinness insteadIt is unclear if the promotion plans on continuing this brewing storyline and have him turn heel somewhere along the road. But as things stand, the two remain good friends.