  • “Heel Turn on the Way,” “Uh oh”- Fans React to Former AEW Champion’s Heartbreaking Loss on Collision

“Heel Turn on the Way,” “Uh oh”- Fans React to Former AEW Champion’s Heartbreaking Loss on Collision

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 17, 2025 15:02 GMT
Collision stage
This star is a former TNT Champion (Source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A former AEW champion suffered a heartbreaking loss on Collision this week. Fans now think this former champion is going to turn heel.

Daniel Garcia is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. He reached the peak of his career last year when he won the TNT Championship. However, after losing the title to Adam Cole earlier this year, things haven't been going well for him. He had the chance to regain the TNT Title at All In: Texas, but wasn't able to win the match.

This week on Collision, Daniel Garcia had the chance to become the number one contender for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door 2025 when he faced off against Nigel McGuinness, Hechicero, and Lee Moriarty. Unfortunately for Garcia, Nigel picked up the win.

Following the match, Daniel Garcia was visibly upset with the match result when Nigel McGuinness offered him the chance to be in his corner at Forbidden Door, and the former TNT Champion accepted.

Following this segment, many fans took to social media to predict that Daniel Garcia was going to turn heel at Forbidden Door.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (Source: Fan posts on X/Twitter)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (Source: Fan posts on X/Twitter)

AEW Star Don Callis Teased Adding Daniel Garcia to His Faction

Daniel Garcia was interviewed backstage on Collision a few weeks ago about his loss to FTR at Double or Nothing. Matt Menard cut him off during his response and asked him to stop "moping" about his loss to FTR, where he passed out to Dax Harwood's sharpshooter.

Don Callis interrupted the interview and asked the former TNT Champion to join his family. Although Garcia rejected his offer, The Invisible Hand asked him to reconsider his offer.

It remains to be seen if Garcia will join the Don Callis Family if he turns heel at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

