Don Callis teases adding major AEW star to his faction

Don Callis seemingly teased the addition of a new top star to his group on the latest edition of AEW Collision. The talent in question, Daniel Garcia, suffered a major loss at the promotion's recent pay-per-view.

Ad

The May 31 episode of Saturday Night Collision featured a backstage interview with the former TNT Champion alongside his mentor, Matt Menard. Around a week earlier, Garcia had teamed up with Nigel McGuinness to take on FTR in tag team competition at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The up-and-comer mounted a valiant effort alongside the Collision announcer and ROH veteran, but unfortunately came up short, with the ex-JAS member passing out to Dax Harwood's sharpshooter.

Ad

Trending

Garcia was asked about his loss to The Top Guys on this week's AEW Collision. After Menard cut him off mid-response, accusing him of "moping" over being defeated at Double or Nothing, Don Callis arrived to interrupt the interview. The Invisible Hand admonished the former Red Death for listening to Daddy Magic's guidance, and advised him to join his "family" instead. Although Garcia voiced his disinterest, Callis urged him to consider the offer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Danny Garcia will end up joining forces with the heel manager and his star-studded stable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More