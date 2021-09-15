5 AEW Babyfaces Who Could Make Good Heels

Babyfaces and heels have been a part of wrestling ever since the beginning, and AEW has many talented wrestlers who can play both the roles very well. Looking at the AEW roster, many wrestlers fit extremely well in the face/heel divide.
Wrestlers turning face or heel is a big part of wrestling and is bound to happen at least once in a wrestler's career. Hulk Hogan was considered a career babyface. When he turned heel and joined the NWO, it was one of the biggest shocks in wrestling history. With that being said, let's look at five current babyfaces in AEW who'd make good heels.
5. AEW Star Eddie Kingston
When Eddie Kingston first arrived in AEW in July 2020, he debuted as a heel and did extremely well in the role. Kingston had a title match against Cody Rhodes (AEW TNT Champion at the time), created a stable with The Butcher, The Blade, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix, and had an incredible feud with Jon Moxley.
However, after Kenny Omega and Moxley's exploding barbed wire deathmatch for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, Kingston saved Moxley from an explosion (a small explosion) and turned face in the process.
Kingston was a phenomenal heel, and while his face turn was unexpected, it hasn't been all that bad. But Kingston's mannerisms, the way he cuts promos, and his in-ring style seems to be tailor made for a good heel.
Even though Kingston and Moxley don't seem to be attached to the hip anymore, having Kingston turn on Moxley down the road would get The Mad King major heat with the fans.