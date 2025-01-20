5 AEW decisions Tony Khan doesn't get enough credit for 

Tony Khan has been in the business of booking and promotion for over five years now. Under Khan's leadership, AEW has gone from being an ambitious startup company to an undisputed challenger brand to WWE.

The President of AEW often receives flack for making questionable booking decisions on his programming. While some people have concerns about AEW's lack of continuity in certain storylines, others take issue with TK's inability to flesh out certain characters properly. Tony Khan has made some massive blunders as the head booker of AEW, which continue to hurt the company to this day.

However, TK's good booking decisions outweigh every mistake he has made on his end. The 42-year-old booker has produced some wonderful storylines as a booker that are not talked about enough. Moreover, Khan has made a few important decisions behind the scenes that would benefit the Jacksonville-based promotion in the long run.

In this article, let's look at five AEW decisions Tony Khan does not get much credit for.

#5. Signing a future megastar in Will Ospreay

For years, Will Ospreay plied his trade in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he established himself as one of the most enthralling in-ring performers of the modern era. The Aerial Assassin evolved into a blockbuster wrestler over time, leading to him garnering interest from several top wrestling promotions.

In November 2023, Tony Khan officially signed The Commonwealth Kingpin to All Elite Wrestling. It was a masterstroke on TK's part, as the decision to sign Ospreay is likely to pay dividends for several years. The Aerial Assassin is a young and versatile performer, who enjoys a great fan following in the business.

Ospreay could serve AEW for years to come, becoming the face of the promotion in their rivalry with WWE. The Stamford-based promotion also tried to acquire the services of the British superstar, but Tony Khan's willingness to sign the talented star ultimately worked in favor of All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Booking the iconic CM Punk vs. MJF feud

CM Punk arrived in All Elite Wrestling in August 2021. Although the Best in the World only lasted two years in the Tony Khan-led company, it was still an iconic stint nonetheless.

The head booker of AEW did a marvelous job in booking Punk's feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), which is arguably the greatest rivalry in the promotion's history. It was a traditional battle between a despicable heel and a beloved babyface, fighting to prove who was the better man.

The storytelling throughout this rivalry was excellent, as Punk and MJF were given enough promo time to weave their magic on the microphone. The feud was full of purposeful violence, and the matches were amazing as well.

While the AEW President would have loved to conclude this rivalry with a final decisive contest, it was still his finest work as a wrestling booker. TK should also get equal praise as the performers when it comes to this feud, as he skillfully built a legendary storyline that will be cherished for years to come.

#3. The exceptional booking of Toni Storm in AEW

Toni Storm has always been a talent to watch out for. The Rockstar made a name for herself on the independent circuit, before taking the NXT UK scene by storm.

After an abrupt exit from WWE, the 29-year-old star arrived in All Elite Wrestling, hoping to establish herself as a main event talent finally. Storm knew that it was difficult for her to grab the brass ring under the Vince McMahon-led regime, which would have never allowed her the creative freedom she aspired for.

The New Zealand-born star joined AEW, hoping to finally redeem herself and become a draw for the Jacksonville-based promotion. After a year of struggle, which included her underwhelming run in the Outcasts, Storm adopted a new persona.

Toni Storm's new character was that of a Hollywood Starlet from the Golden Age of Cinema. At Full Gear 2023, Storm secured her record-tying third AEW Women's World Title by dethroning Hikaru Shida.

The victory kicked off an iconic title reign, which saw Storm deliver some amazing performances as the paranoid starlet. Her character work during this reign was super engaging and captivating, and fans were at the edge of their seats every time she showed up.

The biggest takeaway to come out of the Timeless persona is that it allowed Storm to prove that she could be the face of one of the biggest women's divisions in the world. It was also a brave decision on Tony Khan's part to greenlit Storm's ridiculous creative ideas, which seem very difficult to execute on paper.

Had TK not shown faith in The Rockstar's ability, fans may not have gotten to see her undeniable brilliance.

#2. Booking a perfect farewell for Sting

Sting has been one of the most respected legends of the pro wrestling business. After being forced to retire in 2016 due to a neck injury, The Vigilante returned to in-ring competition in All Elite Wrestling.

The Icon joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in December 2020. The Stinger went on to wrestle numerous matches for the promotion over the next three years, becoming a valuable asset for the Tony Khan-led company.

At Revolution 2024, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrestled his final match in pro wrestling. The Vigilante joined forces with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

Tony Khan made sure that The Icon gets the best possible sendoff. The head booker of AEW booked the Greensboro Coliseum for Sting's final contest, the same venue where he won his first world title.

Moreover, the promotion produced an iconic video package for Sting's final appearance as an active wrestler. The Icon's two sons, Garrett and Steven Borden, gave tribute to their father's iconic characters during his entrance.

Ultimately, it was Sting who emerged victorious in his last outing as a professional wrestler. Fans had high hopes from AEW for booking a memorable farewell for Sting, and TK certainly did not disappoint.

#1. Turning Jon Moxley into a main event talent

Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) had a seven-year-long stint on the WWE main roster from 2012 to 2019. While he did win a plethora of championships, The Purveyor of Violence was barely seen as a main event talent in WWE.

The Deathrider was crowned the WWE Champion in 2016, but his stay in the main event picture ended up being very short. Vince McMahon did not have any creative ideas to push Moxley as the face of WWE, which ultimately resulted in his exit from the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

The Lunatic Fringe debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing 2019, a decision that changed the course of the wrestling business. After being relegated to the mid-card division in WWE, All Elite Wrestling allowed Moxley to weave his magic as the face of the promotion.

The Purveyor of Violence was immediately pushed as a main event talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he did not let down Tony Khan for keeping his faith in him. Jon Moxley soon became a reliable asset for TK, joining the likes of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho as a cornerstone of the company.

Tony Khan took a big risk by centering the AEW programming around The One True King in the company's initial years. Had Moxley not fared well as a main eventer, questions would have been raised about Khan's booking. It was TK's immense trust in the former AEW World Champion that Jon Moxley continues to be a loyal soldier for the Jacksonville-based promotion years after his debut.

