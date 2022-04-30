5 AEW dream matches for Dakota Kai

AEW fans better brace themselves. WWE announced a slew of NXT roster cuts, and it's only a matter of time before the rumor mill starts swirling on which star will eventually sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

The biggest names from the latest releases were Dexter Lumis, Harland, Malcolm Bivens, and most surprisingly, former NXT Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

The New Zealand-born wrestler signed with WWE in 2016 and took part in the first-ever Mae Young Classic Tournament. Her performance captured the management's attention, who signed Kai to a developmental contract. She has been a mainstay in NXT ever since.

The 33-year-old star's biggest career accolades in the former black & gold brand include becoming the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside current WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriquez and competing in the first-ever Women's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2019.

After nearly six years in NXT, there were hopes she'd eventually surface on the main roster. Despite her in-ring abilities and consistent presence on NXT 2.0, she hasn't impressed the company enough to promote her to RAW or SmackDown. Kai's last match was on the April 12 episode of NXT 2.0, where she took on Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.

Once her 30-day non-compete clause expires, it seems inevitable that the former Team Kick member should make her way to AEW and join their growing women's roster. Here are five dream matches the Kiwi could have in AEW:

#5. Former tag team partner and AEW wrestler Ruby Soho

Dakota Kai and current AEW star Ruby Soho have a history beyond WWE & NXT. Both were tag team partners during their time in independent women's promotion Shimmer, forming Team Slap Happy. They even went on to win the Shimmer Tag Team Championship together at Shimmer Women's Athletes.

Kai & Riott wrestled under their former monikers Evie & Heidi Lovelace and shared great chemistry in the ring. It's interesting WWE didn't acknowledge their history and kept them separate on NXT TV. However, the former teammates remained close, and Kai would put out an emotional reply on social media when Ruby announced she was released from WWE last year.

Dakota Kai posted a touching message on Soho's Instagram post:

“You gave me a room and so much hospitality when I first moved to Orlando. I was scared and nervous but you made sure I was ok. You’re an amazing human with the kindest heart and your future is gonna be amazing. We will always be Slap Happy, I love you sm.”

It seems destined Kai & Riott will cross paths again, and AEW seems to be the perfect destination. While the company doesn't have a women's tag team division, Dakota and Ruby could ally or eventually engage in a singles feud. It'd be a great way to introduce the New Zealander to the AEW audience while paying tribute to their history together.

#4. Former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm

Kiwi vs. Kiwi. Dakota Kai vs. Toni Storm would be a battle between two of the most recognizable female wrestlers to come out of New Zealand. They have both carved distinct careers for themselves and have been kept away from one another.

Like Kai, Toni Storm was a former NXT UK Champion who also competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. They've even briefly joined forces, competing for Team Candice LeRae as part of the first-ever Women's War Games Match in 2020.

Storm appeared on the main roster for a cup of coffee in 2021 to challenge Charlotte Flair for her SmackDown Women's Championship. But a combination of bad bookings and burnout would cause the 26-year-old to ask for her release from the company, prematurely ending the rivalry.

The former NXT star landed on her feet in AEW and has now qualified for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Dakota could follow in her footsteps and join AEW as well. She was a great heel in NXT and could be a great future opponent for Storm, who excels as a resilient babyface.

#3. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

Britt Baker might have recently dropped her AEW Women's Championship, but she still feels like the face of the division. Since day one, she's been with the company and feels like its homegrown star.

As an AEW original, she might accept the influx of former WWE talents joining the promotion. She previously saw off the challenge of Ruby Riott and has recently entered the crosshairs of the latest AEW signing, Toni Storm.

If Dakota Kai wants to test herself against the best in AEW, look no further than the Doctor herself. Both ladies are extremely talented in-ring competitors and should put on an outstanding display given the platform and time to tell their story.

#2. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

TBS Champion Jade Cargill looks unstoppable, and there seems to be no one who can realistically snap her undefeated streak. Now that she has armed herself with her very own Baddie Section in Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan, Cargill feels like she's very much untouchable.

Dakota Kai has experience facing off against powerhouse wrestlers. During her time in NXT, she had the former Raquel Gonzalez as her bodyguard turned foe. While she didn't manage to defeat Big Mami Cool for the NXT Women's Championship, she would've learned how to take down a more imposing opponent from that hard-hitting series of matches.

Jade might be superior in strength and size, but Kai's willingness and veteran instinct would give her an edge if they ever faced off. There's no tougher challenge in AEW now than the TBS Champion herself. If Kai wants to test the limits of her capabilities, look no further than the face of the Jade brand.

#1. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women's Champion. She's one of the most popular babyfaces in the company and has a strong connection with the audience. After defeating Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts II, La Mera Mera is looking for new challenges.

Dakota Kai excelled as a heel in NXT and showed she has the attitude and promo skills to be a compelling antagonist. Imagine a scenario where Kai debuts in AEW with a villainous character. She can immediately attack Rosa and start a potential dream match.

While Kai has been a tag team champion before, she's never won a singles title in NXT. The New Zealander would want to rectify that in her next career move. Don't be surprised to see the 33-year-old go after the top prize in AEW if she does choose to show up in the company.

