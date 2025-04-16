5 AEW dream matches that could main event WWE WrestleMania 41 in a parallel universe

For wrestlers in WWE or AEW, WrestleMania is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestling spectacles. Wrestlers from all around the world dream of one day making it to the Show of Shows. However, only a handful can ever make it to the Grandest Stage of Them All. There are many dream matches that never see the light of day even though fans are desperate to see them play out at WrestleMania.

This year Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will main event of Night One of WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will headline Night Two with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

While these two contests are undoubtedly two of the best in the industry there are several wrestlers who are currently signed with AEW who can also take on the mantle of headlining the Show of Shows. In this list, we present five dream AEW matches that could close out WrestleMania in some other universe.

#5. Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe, one of the most experienced wrestlers in the company, never won a world championship while he was in WWE. Despite connecting with the fans and having great matches, he was never pushed as he should have been. His squaring off against Will Ospreay could be an interesting blend of dynamics and would definitely be a contender to headline WrestleMania.

While Joe is one of the most talented wrestlers to have ever laced a pair of boots, Ospreay is soon becoming the face of AEW and could be the one to take the company in a new direction.

A match between both to headline the Show of Shows would certainly be an enthralling affair and one that fans would love to see.

#4. Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

The Best Bout Machine and the Realest Star wouldn't be a match that could headline WrestleMania a couple of years ago.

Swerve Strickland elevated his character to new heights in 2024 and is currently going strong despite losing the AEW World Championship last year.

A veteran like Kenny Omega facing Swerve in the main event of WrestleMania would be a great sight to see for the fans.

#3. AEW's Young Bucks vs The Hurt Syndicate at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been booked as invincible monsters since becoming All Elite. The duo is currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The way AEW has presented the tag team, they could be in the main event of WrestleMania. The Young Bucks, often regarded as one of the all-time greats, could be their opponent.

They could top the previous tag team bout that main evented WrestleMania - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Jackso,n and Nick Jackson could tear the house down by combining their athletic abilities and power. It's a match made in WrestleMania main event heaven but one that fans unfortunately won't see on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Bryan Danielson vs. Darby Allin

The American Dragon recently retired from in-ring action due to neck issues. A recent report claimed that Bryan Danielson's decision for stem cell therapy is still indefinite.

The match between The American Dragon and Darby Allin was reportedly scheduled to happen at Grand Slam 2024, but the contest couldn't happen due to the former AEW World Champion's health issues.

Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin headlining WrestleMania will be a surreal scene as WWE tends to book bigger-than-life stars in the promotion. Rarely has WWE put two technical or high flyers in the main event. Bryan escaping the daredevil's dangerous attacks would be a treat to watch. However, with Allin's foot firmly set in AEW and Danielson unlikely to wrestle again, it's a match that in all probability won't happen.

#1. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

Toni Storm revived her career after becoming All Elite. The promising star didn't get enough spotlight in WWE. However, 'Timeless' Toni Storm has been delivering the performance of a lifetime.

If things go to plan, she could face a previous WrestleMania main eventer, Mercedes Mone. The Timeless Star and The CEO have yet to collide in the Jacksonville-based promotion and are considered a dream match by many.

However, a match of this stature was tailor-made for WrestleMania. Both stars are at the top of the women's roster and have become household names during their careers. A match at WrestleMania would be an ideal scenario.

With Mone now in AEW and Storm also ruling the women's division there, there's only a slim chance that both women will ever be in WWE at the same time.

