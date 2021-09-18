5 AEW dream matches that are now possible

AEW continues to gain momentum with every passing week. The popularity and discussion around All Elite Wrestling has exploded over the summer with the return of crowds to television, plus several high-profile talent acquisitions.

Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, CM Punk, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all made their AEW debuts over the past several months, joining an already stacked roster.

These high-profile additions have led to fans discussing the possible matches they could participate in and the opponents they could face. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five AEW dream matches that are now possible.

#5 New AEW signings Adam Cole vs CM Punk

CM Punk shocked the world when he made his professional wrestling return after a seven-year hiatus by signing with AEW back in August.

After a plethora of rumors and reports, Punk made his AEW debut during Rampage: The First Dance from The United Center in Chicago. Since then, Punk competed in his first professional wrestling match in over seven years at All Out, defeating Darby Allin.

At the same event, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole made his stunning AEW debut. Cole was quickly reunited with the Super Elite after Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage in the main event.

Cole and Punk have very similar paths to success in professional wrestling. However, the two stars have never faced off before inside the squared circle.

Now both Cole and Punk are members of the AEW roster, a match once impossible is likely to happen in the future.

Edited by Abhinav Singh