5 AEW Dynamite Superstars that could have attacked Jon Moxley last week

The build for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming on AEW Dynamite has been solid, including the surprise attack on the challenger from the Champion, as he was making his entrance, but there's an additional layer for fans to sink their teeth into.

During the contract signing segment on AEW Dynamite last week, Kenny Omega did make his way to the ring but Jon Moxley, the fearless lone wolf was nowhere to be seen, something not in line with his character at all.

It turns out that Jon Moxley was laid out in the backstage area and nobody knows which member of the AEW Dynamite roster was responsible for this cowardly attack!

So, let's look through the AEW Dynamite roster and cross Kenny Omega off the list because it would be far too obvious if he was the culprit.

#5 Is Hangman Page going for Jon Moxley next?

It was Hangman Page he even laid Moxley in the Hangman tarot card position it's still going to turn out to be hangman Adam page — Joshua Washington (@Bunyan_420) November 21, 2020

The consensus on the internet is that it was Hangman Page that attacked Jon Moxley, judging from the fact that he was laid out in the hangman tarot position on AEW Dynamite.

It could be overthinking on the part of AEW fans but a fight between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley makes all the sense in the world because these are two men that rely more on their fists and forearms when it comes to telling stories in the ring, as opposed to say, doing a million flips and somersaults.

oh look it’s the week where my brain might finally break — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) November 1, 2020

Hangman Page has all the potential in the world to be the face of the company and he may, in fact, maybe the man that takes Jon Moxley down by becoming the next AEW World Champion. Now that he's out of the tag team division at long last, the possibilities are limitless for this talented young man.