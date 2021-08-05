6 AEW finishers that can be performed on anyone

AEW boasts of wrestlers with highly protected and vaunted finishers. Finishers are expected to end the match in that instant and hence are of utmost importance in wrestling. A wrestler's finisher's name, presentation and execution can elevate their credibility on the roster and perception among fans.

However, not every finisher is executable on every opponent. It's almost impossible to fathom Kenny Omega getting Paul Wight up in the electric chair to perform the One-Winged-Angel.

Similarly, Lance Archer, as strong as he is, will struggle to get a big opponent like Mark Henry up for the Blackout. Kris Statlander will most likely not be able to catch Nyla Rose for the Big Bang Theory.

Some finishers can be performed on any superstar, regardless of the size of either wrestler or the difference in size. Let's look at six AEW finishers that can be executed on anyone.

#6. Coffin Drop- Darby Allin's finisher in AEW

Coffin Drop is one of the most dangerous finishers to pull off in AEW. The risk factor associated with the move blends beautifully with Darby Allin's style of wrestling.

Coffin drop onto a coffin, breaking through onto Ethan Page. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/cLm8nLkZX2 — Bonafide Mark (@TheBonafideMark) July 15, 2021

The Coffin Drop requires a wrestler to fall on their back on an incapacitated opponent, usually from the top rope. Therein lies the difficulty, the move has to be performed with Allin facing the other way. Since he lands on his back, the margin for error is slim to none as a few inches here and there could lead to painful repercussions.

Since the move has to be performed on an opponent while they are laying on the mat, Coffin Drop can be performed on just about anyone as long as Darby can incapacitate them for long enough to stay down while he makes his way to the top rope. We saw the same when Darby Allin put away the much bigger Bear Bronson on AEW Dark: Elevation.

A flurry of offense finished with a Coffin Drop gives @DarbyAllin the victory on #AEWDarkElevation! pic.twitter.com/pUKVVIEFWA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 2, 2021

