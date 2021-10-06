5 Can't-Miss AEW matches you need to rewatch

Ever since its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, AEW has established itself as the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America and a credible alternative to WWE.

The company has managed to land some of the world's best wrestlers, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Pac, who deliver in the ring on a weekly basis.

One of AEW's greatest strengths is the diversity of its roster, which consists of performers with diverse skill sets. As a result, it produces a greater variety of matches than WWE, whose bouts can be homogenized.

Affording performers the freedom to express themselves has worked wonders for AEW. The promotion has already been awarded nine 5-star matches by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

With that being said, here are five AEW matches you need to rewatch:

#5 Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega (AEW Full Gear 2019)

Having grown frustrated with WWE's creative process, Jon Moxley turned down a generous offer from the company and left when his contract expired in 2019. He signed with AEW and debuted at Double or Nothing, attacking Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and even the referee.

Moxley's first big program was with Omega, which resulted in an Unsanctioned Lights-Out match at Full Gear 2019. Determined to prove what he could do without the constraints placed on him in WWE, the former Shield member pulled out all the stops and had one of the best matches of his career.

The two stars fought all around the building and used a multitude of weapons on each other. The finish saw Omega miss a Pheonix Splash and crash into the exposed ring padding. Moxley took advantage and hit the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion with a Paradigm Shift for the the win.

While some fans were put off by the amount of gore involved in the match, the drama that Moxley and Omega, AEW's two biggest stars at the time, managed to generate was riveting.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram