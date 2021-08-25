5 AEW stars Brock Lesnar has faced

For a brief moment, there were murmurs of Brock Lesnar and AEW in the same sentence. After Brock Lesnar made a sensational return to WWE after the SummerSlam main event, those rumors were quickly shot down.

BROCK LESNAR RETURNS AND COMFRONTS ROMAN REIGNS#SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were celebrating the Tribal Chiefs' victory over John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship when the Beast Incarnate's music played. The former UFC champion then stood toe-to-toe with Reigns.

For a while, Lesnar to AEW sounded like a fascinating possibility with almost zero probability. Nevertheless, here are a few former WWE Superstars currently signed with AEW that Brock Lesnar has faced during his multiple stints with WWE.

#5. Brock Lesnar has faced AEW commentator Paul Wight on multiple occasions

Brock Lesnar's most frequent opponent in his career has been Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show. The two behemoths were involved in some vast clashes in 2002 and 2003 when they were both on WWE SmackDown.

Their first singles encounter was at Survivor Series 2002 when The Big Show defeated Lesnar for the WWE Championship after Paul Heyman betrayed the Next Big Thing.

Over the next year, both men battled multiple times over the belt, with Brock Lesnar coming out on top every time. Their most iconic moment came on a June 10, 2003, episode of Smackdown.

June 10, 2003



Brock Lesnar and Big Show caused the ring to IMPLODE



Still wild



(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/7JqXEUEt6y — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 11, 2020

Lesnar planted the World's Largest Athlete with a superplex, causing the ring to implode. It is one of the most memorable moments in Smackdown history, and for a good reason.

They fought twice upon Lesnar's return in 2014 and 2015, with Lesnar getting an easy win both times.

