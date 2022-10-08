5 AEW stars who can legitimately beat WWE icon Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most fearsome pro wrestlers on the planet. He looks like he could tear anyone down in a blink. His intimidating appearance could make anyone believe that wrestling is real. He has been an unbeatable monster his whole career.

WWE has also always booked Brock Lesnar as strongly as they could. Ever since he made his debut, he has been presented as a megastar. He defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion.

Only a few performers in history have had the honor of defeating The Beast Incarnate. We have seen many WWE performers try their luck, but what about those in AEW? There are many who could be strong contenders to beat the Conqueror. In this piece, we will talk about 5 such AEW wrestlers who could legitimately beat Brock Lesnar:

#5. Keith Lee

I wish he got pushed to the moon after this and was taken seriously. Keith Lee appearing in the Royal Rumble match back in 2020 as NXT North American Champion having dat moment with Brock Lesnar remains one of the greatest moments in his WWE Career.

Limitless Keith Lee is one of the first names that comes to mind. He is one of the strongest wrestlers on the AEW roster and was released by WWE in November last year. Lee debuted for Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year and has been teaming up with Swerve Strickland, even becoming AEW World Tag Team Champion with the star.

We have already seen Lee and Lesnar in a ring together before. During the Royal Rumble match in 2020, Lee entered the match and dominated Lesnar. However, he was eliminated as he started brawling with Braun Strowman. If this match ever happens, there is a good chance that Lee will emerge victorious in a balanced fight.

#4. Wardlow

Wardlow VS Brock Lesnar.

Mr. Mayhem started his journey with AEW in late 2019. He was first signed and brought in by MJF as his enforcer. The two worked together as part of The Pinnacle until tension started growing between them. It would conclude with Wardlow leaving the group and feuding with MJF, which he won. He then went on to become the TNT Champion.

Wardlow has been booked very strongly in AEW apart from a few occasions. His strong booking makes him look like a legitimate threat to anyone standing against him, even Brock Lesnar. The two could have a brutal match with Wardlow potentially even defeating Lesnar.

#3. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe trying to choke Lesnar

The Samoan Submission Machine has been wrestling for over 22 years now. He has had a long and respectable career. He has wrestled in several major and small promotions across the globe. Some of them include WWE, AEW, ROH and Impact Wrestling. The veteran is a former WWE United States Champion, ROH World Champion and TNA World Champion.

Brock Lesnar has also been in the business for over 20 years now. He has proven himself in WWE, NJPW and UFC as well. The two veterans have been around for a similar time. A bout in between would be a sight to witness. Samoa Joe, with all his experience, beating the Beast wouldn't be a surprise.

2. Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs has one of best physiques in AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs, fka Will Hobbs, has been in the wrestling business since 2009. He wrestled in independent promotions until 2020. His first signing with a major promotion came in that same year, when he signed with AEW. He has been booked as a big threat and his physique also looks like that of a monster.

Brock Lesnar and Wardlow in the same ring face-to-face could create magic for us to witness. The two could create havoc. If the two behemoths stand against each other, we will be in for destruction. There is a good chance that Hobbs could even pin Lesnar.

#1. The AEW World Champion faces off against Brock Lesnar

Dean Ambrose face-to-face with Brock Lesnar

Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, is one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster. He is the current AEW World Champion and a former WWE Champion. Moxley signed with AEW in 2019 after he left the sports entertaiment behemoth due to less creative freedom and restrictions in wrestling style. Moxley is known for his unhinged and brutal wrestling style.

Brock Lesnar is also famous for being brutal in the ring. The two faced each at WrestleMania 32 in a street fight, where Lesnar emerged victorious. But the Jon Moxley that we have now is a totally different animal. If The Beast and The Death Rider cross paths now, Moxley will most probably have Lesnar's number.

