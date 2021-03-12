5 AEW Stars who should challenge for Darby Allin's TNT Championship soon

Darby Allin won the AEW TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes on November 7, 2020. Since then, he has defended the title on several occasions. Allin's storyline with Sting and Team Taz has been the most buzzworty aspect of his title reign so far.

After AEW Revolution, the TNT titleholder seems to have entered into an angle with Scorpio Sky. The latter recently turned heel and snapped against Allin on AEW Dynamite, so their feud has just begun. As a result, this rivalry for the TNT Championship could span several weeks.

Overall, the AEW roster has a lot of depth, as it features many wrestlers who are waiting in line to earn a shot at the TNT Championship. Aside from Scorpio Sky, let's take a look at five AEW stars who should challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship soon.

#5 Hangman Page must rise to prominence by feuding with Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship

maybe the big money was the friends we made along the way https://t.co/aH6f8LWXJM — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) March 8, 2021

There are many potential heel vs. babyface feuds for Darby Allin in AEW. But Hangman Page is a major candidate who could have a great face vs. face feud with the current TNT Champion.

In 2019, Page was in contention to become the inaugural AEW Champion. But he lost to Chris Jericho at All Out, where the latter became the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Although Page became a tag team champion alongside Kenny Omega, he hasn't won any singles titles in AEW. After he broke away from The Elite, Page hit a low point in Tony Khan's promotion. But recently, he has become The Dark Order's ally, and things are certainly looking up for him in 2021.

Celebrating with the Dark Order with a couple of cold ones. Cheers to @theAdamPage!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/Yty2ApM1t7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

At some point, Page will likely continue his pursuit for a singles title. In this case, he could start by chasing the TNT Championship.

Page and Allin faced each other once during "AEW Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea Part Deux - Day 3" in January 2020. Both stars' careers have evolved a lot since then. It would be great to see them wrestle each other in 2021. Apart from the in-ring action, many fans would like to see how Page's association with The Dark Order might play into a potential feud with Allin.

