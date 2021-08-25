5 AEW stars CM Punk has wrestled the most

CM Punk made a stunning return to professional wrestling when he recently showed up at AEW Rampage. The popular star is only 42 years old, so it's easy to forget that his in-ring career began in 1999.

Plenty of people on the AEW roster have a great history with CM Punk from his time in WWE and independent promotions. Some, like Chris Jericho, have enjoyed blockbuster WrestleMania programs against Punk. Both veterans could now cross paths again in Tony Khan's promotion.

With much of the AEW roster comprising of former WWE and independent wrestlers, let's take a look at five AEW stars CM Punk has wrestled the most number of times in his career.

#5. CM Punk and Mark Henry have competed against each other in 35 matches

Find somebody who loves you as much as Mark Henry loved his CM Punk ice cream bar#AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/loOICbFuig — Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) August 21, 2021

Mark Henry and CM Punk's history dates back to 2007. They battled each other for the first time in ECW, with Punk winning by disqualification. Over the next few years, they fought each other primarily in multi-man and tag team matches.

Their first real one-on-one feud happened in 2012 over the WWE Heavyweight Championship, but it was just a sub-plot in the feud between CM Punk and Chris Jericho. Mark Henry won the first two matches, albeit via disqualification and count-out, meaning Punk retained his title.

Jericho cost the Second City Saint on both occasions, dousing him with alcohol. This led to a no disqualification and no countout match between Mark Henry and CM Punk on RAW in London, with Punk retaining to end the feud.

That bout was the last meeting between Henry and Punk. In AEW, it's unlikely we'll see them lock horns once again. Mark Henry is a commentator on AEW Rampage and is yet to compete in his first match for the company.

Punk will look to either elevate some of the younger stars or partake in potential dream matchups against the best the company has to offer.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry