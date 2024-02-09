5 AEW stars who have faced The Rock

The Rock is back, grabbing headlines for his wrestling shenanigans. He's inserted himself into a WrestleMania feud, which has him at loggerheads with former AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes.

While it will be known in the future whether The Champ will face The American Nightmare, who was earlier signed with AEW, here's a look at some other current AEW wrestlers who have feuded with Dwayne Johnson. The likes of Edge and Christian, currently signed with AEW as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, have had some entertaining moments with the People's Champion in the ring. Here's a list of the others.

#5. Jeff Hardy used the People's Elbow on The Rock during their match in 2003

Jeff Hardy has had some of the most unique and hot opponents in the ring, and The Rock was one of them. The match that went on on an episode of RAW had Hardy steal The Champ's signature move, the People's elbow, but Johnson still ended up winning the match.

#4. Billy Gunn had once faced Rock in a tag team match on SmackDown

Billy Gunn is having a grand run in AEW as part of the AEW Trios Champions. But he was once part of another iconic tag team, the New Age Outlaws in WWE about a decade ago.

Back in the day, Johnson and Mic Foley were a hyper-over and unique tag team, and the two tag teams once had a match at SmackDown.

#3. Ric Flair and The Rock have smashed it out in the ring as well

Ric Flair and The Great One are both absolute legends in the wrestling world. Surprisingly, however, the two have only faced each other once in a televised singles match in 2002 on an episode of RAW. Fans consider that decade, 1999 to 2009, one of the best phases for professional wrestling, with big names like Flair and Rock competing along with many other legendary names competing on a frequent basis.

As one of the most important members of the Evolution stable, he had also faced The Rock 'n' Sock connection along with Randy Orton and Batista. Flair is now in AEW and involved in a feud that includes another legend, Sting.

#2. Chris Jericho has feuded with The Rock in WWE

Chris Jericho is having a fantastic run in AEW, and he was insanely 'over' in the late nineties and beyond. He has feuded with The Rock in various matches, something that can be termed as a 'rivalry.' The rivalry storyline included Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, as well as Jericho's heel turn. Their storyline began with them being a tag team, and together, they have faced Booker T and Test among other tag teams.

#1. Big Show debuted in WWE against The Rock

Big Show and The Rock were a staple of WWE programming back in the 2000s, and Paul Wight debuted in the WWE ring in a match against Dwayne in 1999. The two were also at Survivor Series 1999, where Triple H defended his title against Show and The Rock.

The two have locked horns several times later, including at No Way Out in 2000 for a title shot at WrestleMania. Today, Paul Wight is signed with AEW.

What do you think of this list? Which rivalry or match was your favorite? Tell us in the comments section.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE