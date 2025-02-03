5 AEW stars who could get a Jey Uso-like push this year

Jey Uso stunned the entire wrestling world by winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match yesterday. The YEET Master put John Cena over the top rope to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

His story is something that inspires a lot of people. After being a tag team player for over a decade, Jey emerged from the shadows in the past year and truly cemented his place in the main event scene as a singles star.

Many stars would aspire to his trajectory, and in this article, we'll explore that. We will examine five AEW stars who could receive a push similar to Jey Uso's this year.

Trending

#5. Max Caster

Max Caster is one of the most talented wrestlers on the AEW roster. Since his debut with the company, he has only competed in a tag team, similar to Jey Uso, as a member of the Acclaimed.

He had been showing signs of wanting to go on as a singles star for a few months now, and that only sped up after The Acclaimed split. A push for Max Caster as a singles star will be a priority this year.

#4. Brody King

Arguably the most physically intimidating member on this list, Brody King possesses all the qualities to become a top singles star. He has always played second fiddle to Malakai Black as part of the House of Black.

Expand Tweet

With Black now out of the picture, King will be pushed as a singles star, and his backstage segment with Adam Copeland last month proved it. Sooner or later, the former House of Black member will be going after a title.

#3. Buddy Matthews

Like Brody King, Buddy Matthews was always in the shadows of Malakai Black. Even though he had showcased his vast potential many times, he was limited to tag team matches.

Expand Tweet

After Black's alleged departure from the company, Buddy had a match with Will Ospreay, where he was featured as a singles star for the first time. With endorsements from people like Ospreay, it’s only a matter of time before he wins a title in AEW, similar to Jey Uso.

#2. Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs is a weird case. He possesses all the potential and attributes to be the top wrestler in the company but has been held back by bad booking and an unfortunate injury history.

Expand Tweet

However, after making his recent comeback and also taking on Jon Moxley, albeit in a losing effort, it was a sign of things to come. Given his enormous potential, it seems Hobbs will receive a singles push.

#1. Isiah Kassidy could mirror Jey Uso

Isiah Kassidy of Private Party comes out of left field, but it makes a lot of sense. Private Party was very popular as AEW Tag Team Champions until they were defeated by the Hurt Syndicate a few weeks ago.

Given how good Kassidy is, Tony Khan could relieve him of his tag team duties and push him as a singles star. That would very much mirror what Triple H has done with Jey Uso.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback