5 AEW stars who could go to WWE

AEW has made headlines over the past few weeks after revealing several major talent acquisitions.

Names such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Malakai Black and Ruby Soho have all become "All Elite" and are already making a major impact for All Elite Wrestling.

Many of those names have a common threat, that being their former employer WWE. There appears to be a growing trend of current WWE Superstars jumping ship to AEW.

Other former WWE names rumored to be signing with AEW include Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

However, the time will come when some members of the AEW roster decide to try their hand in the world of the competition.

Therefore, let's take a closer look at five AEW stars who could go to WWE at some point in the future.

#5 AEW commentator Jim Ross

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is a proud AEW original.

Ross opted not to renew his WWE contract in March 2019 and instead decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling in April of that year.

Since then, JR has been the lead announcer for all major AEW events. Ross called the first event in AEW's short history at Double or Nothing in 2019 and has been a mainstay of the promotion's television presence ever since.

In recent weeks there have been rumors and rumblings that JR could be phased out of full-time commentary duties with AEW in the near future. Despite both Ross and AEW President Tony Khan denying these reports, the rumors still persist.

JR's three-year contract with AEW expires in 2022, with the WWE Hall of Famer on the record stating that he would like to take it "year by year" once his current deal expires.

Whilst there will always be a place for JR in AEW, there could come a time when AEW would ultimately like more of a commitment than Ross is willing to make.

This could open the door for a WWE return in the form of a legends deal or a contract in which JR could return to the WWE announce booth on one or two occasions throughout the year.

