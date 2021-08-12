5 AEW stars who could interrupt Daniel Bryan's rumored debut

AEW is rumored to have secured the signature of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan on a contract with the promotion.

This comes after his WWE contract expired this year, shortly after he main evented WrestleMania 37 Night Two against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge.

The signing of Bryan is considered by many pundits to be somewhat of a major coup for AEW. Considering how "fresh" he is off WWE television, to say it's a game-changer would probably be an understatement.

Rumors continue to swirl about a lengthy list of potential opponents for Daniel Bryan inside an AEW ring. All Elite Wrestling boasts one of the most stacked and loaded rosters in professional wrestling today.

Whilst it's yet to be officially confirmed if Bryan has indeed signed with the promotion or when his proposed debut will be, it's fun to see hypothetically who could interrupt his grand debut and confront the former WWE Superstar.

Let's take a closer look at five AEW stars who could interrupt Daniel Bryan's rumored debut.

#5 Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has a long history with Daniel Bryan from their time in WWE

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho shares quite the history with Daniel Bryan.

Le Champion was Bryan's first WWE main roster opponent when he made his debut in 2010. This took place during the debut episode of NXT Season One, where then-World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho defeated NXT rookie Daniel Bryan.

Aside from their meeting during the premiere episode of NXT, Jericho and Bryan have only squared off on a handful of occasions. All of which were less than significant television matches.

As the company's first World Champion and the wrestler who arguably established AEW Dynamite more than anyone else, Jericho would be a great person to "welcome" Bryan to All Elite Wrestling during his debut with the promotion.

With Chris Jericho's feud with MJF seemingly coming to a close at All Out in September, perhaps The Demo God will be Daniel Bryan's first rivalry.

