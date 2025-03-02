5 AEW stars who couldn't live up to fans' expectations 

AEW has a world-class roster. It is home to many exceptional stars, who leave the fans amazed every time they perform in the squared circle.

In the last few years, Tony Khan has continued to sign top free agents to AEW's talent pool. However, not every signing made by Khan has delivered on the hype.

While stars such as Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, and Jon Moxley went on to become fan favorites, a few names failed to impress the All Elite fans. In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who failed to live up to the fans' expectations.

#5. HOOK could have achieved a lot more in AEW

HOOK started as an exciting young prospect in AEW. Fans loved The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil's demeanor and the way he ran through his opponents with his supreme technical skills.

In July 2022, the current Opps member dethroned Ricky Starks to win the FTW Champion. It was a great moment for the 25-year-old star, as he now had the chance to continue his father's legacy.

Unfortunately, Tony Khan failed to capitalize on young star's popularity. The AEW President could have put the hard-hitting talent into more meaningful storylines, where he could have interacted with other top stars on the AEW roster.

In 2023, HOOK engaged in a feud with Jack Perry, which failed to impress the audience. The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil spent the majority of his 2024 battling Chris Jericho, which exposed his limitations as a performer.

The young star had little to no character development during this time, which led to a decline in his fanbase. Aside from a couple of great partnerships with Danhausen and Samoa Joe, Taz's son struggled to showcase his original personality.

The former FTW Champion failed to grab the attention of the viewers during his feuds with veterans such as Chris Jericho and Christian Cage. For someone once touted as a future megastar, HOOK has certainly let down his admirers to a certain extent.

#4. Deonna Purrazzo has struggled to get going in AEW

Following a successful run in IMPACT Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling), Deonna Purrazzo arrived in AEW in January 2024. The Virtuosa immediately went after Toni Storm, who was the reigning AEW Women's World Champion at the time.

Tony Khan did a great job in creating intrigue around Purrazzo during her initial months in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Her signing was termed as a game-changer for the promotion's women's division, which desperately needed more recognized international stars.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old star failed to sustain her push in All Elite Wrestling. The Virtuosa clashed with The Timeless One at Revolution 2024, where she failed to capture the prestigious title.

Following her rivalry with Toni Storm, Purrazzo entered a feud with Thunder Rosa on Collision. While it was a decent storyline, the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion ended up on the losing side yet again.

The New Jersey native kept losing her momentum as the months passed by. Deonna Purrazzo joined forces with Taya Valkyrie to form The Vendetta, hoping to establish herself as a major threat in the division.

However, the group failed to create any buzz. The Virtuosa was touted as a future AEW Women's World Champion when she first showed up in the company. Sadly, Purrazzo has struggled to get any title opportunities since then, let alone win any championship gold.

#3. Wardlow should have been a World Champion in AEW

Wardlow was riding the wave of popularity during his first three years in AEW. Mr. Mayhem nailed his role as MJF's bodyguard, who could destroy any individual at his will.

The audience adored Wardlow's personality, with many fans drawing parallels between him and WWE legend, Batista. The 37-year-old star was one of the most protected stars on the roster, who rarely lost any match.

Following a successful feud with MJF, The War Daddy captured the TNT Championship in July 2022. It was supposed to be a temporary stay for Wardlow in the mid-card scene before he eventually set his sights on the World Title.

However, Mr. Mayhem failed to deliver on the fans' expectations during this reign. With no MJF in his corner, Wardlow's persona did not appear as appealing as it once was. The behemoth star had a very confusing feud with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs, where the TNT Title changed hands numerous times.

War Daddy's TNT Championship reign did more harm than good to his character. A few months later, The monstrous individual joined The Undisputed Kingdom, hoping to bring his career back on track.

However, Wardlow's four-month-long association with Adam Cole did not help him in any way. The former TNT Champion is currently sidelined due to an injury. Once he returns, he would be eager to realize his unfulfilled potential.

#2. Kamille could have been the next big star

At one point, Kamille was a hot prospect in the free agent market. The Brickhouse had garnered interest from both WWE and AEW, who considered her as potentially a valuable addition to their roster.

In July 2024, the former NWA World Women's Champion officially made her debut for the Tony Khan company. The 32-year-old star attacked Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts and aligned herself with Mercedes Mone.

The dominant star was slated into the role of Mone's bodyguard, but she could not deliver an engaging performance. Kamille was rarely portrayed as a major threat, which hurt her credibility to a great extent.

The 32-year-old star only had a handful of matches in the promotion, where she did not do anything impressive. After failing to protect The CEO against Kris Statlander, The Brickhouse split from Mercedes Mone in November 2024.

Kamille's lack of personality on television played a massive role in her struggle to connect with the audience. The former NWA star has been away from All Elite Wrestling for the past three months, and it is unclear when she will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As someone who had a lot of hype as a free agent, Kamille could have done a lot better after joining the young company.

#1. PAC should have been a mainstay in the main event picture

PAC is one of the most exciting performers on the AEW roster. The former All-Atlantic Champion has participated in several excellent matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Despite being an incredible performer, Tony Khan has never seen PAC as someone who could hold the AEW World Title. During the promotion's initial years, the daredevil star was at the same level as Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Jon Moxley.

As time passed by, the Man that Gravity Forgot kept falling down the ranks. While he did exceptionally well in the Trios division, PAC did not get any consistent push in the main event scene. After parting ways with WWE in 2017, the 38-year-old star would have hoped for a more prominent position in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

PAC has all the skills to be a future World Champion. However, Khan has never tried to center AEW's storytelling around the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The current Death Riders member booking has not done justice to the skills and charisma he possesses.

