5 AEW stars who may never return to WWE

Over the years, AEW has signed many former WWE stars to its roster after they departed from the Stamford-based company. Tony Khan has built an impressive roster filled with recognizable talent that has put on a showcase for fans of All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

However, times have changed, and there seems to be a new trend emerging of some stars returning to their former employer. In this article, we will look at a few AEW stars who might never return to WWE.

#5. Adam Copeland might fully retire before making a WWE return once again

Adam Copeland, better known as Edge, is one of the popular legends in the business. The Ultimate Opportunist made a name for himself in WWE and even retired for nearly a decade due to a neck injury until he made a shocking return to the company in 2020.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Cope had an incredible final run under the Triple H regime, where he wrestled his last match for the company against Sheamus on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar would shock the fans again when he appeared in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now become a staple of AEW's programming. He is gearing up for a World Title program against Jon Moxley, and considering that he has finished up his work and achieved everything that World Wrestling Entertainment has to offer, he might choose to fully retire once his run in All Elite Wrestling is over.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Christian Cage

Christian Cage, the former WWE star, has completely reinvented himself in Tony Khan's promotion as one of the most dastardly heels in the company. The Patriarchy leader has a guaranteed world title cash-in contract in his hands and can choose to use it whenever he wants to become the top star within the company.

Many fans had pointed out that Christian Cage had always been heavily underutilized in the Stamford-based promotion. Now, it seems that he will soon get a chance to stand on top of the wrestling business when the time comes, and he will proudly choose to bear the AEW flag instead of thinking of going for another run in his former promotion.

Ad

#3. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley looks to be going on the run of his life in All Elite Wrestling alongside The Hurt Syndicate. The All Mighty has captured the AEW Tag Team Titles with his partner, Shelton Benjamin, in a couple of months since he became All Elite and is looking to establish his dominance further.

Lashley's latest run with World Wrestling Entertainment seemed to have ended quite unceremoniously, as his contract expired in August last year. Now, at 48 years old, the former WWE Champion would look to make the best of his run in All Elite Wrestling and chase the World Title instead of returning to his former employer to try his luck again.

Ad

The All Mighty has also expressed displeasure about working under the new WWE regime.

#2 & #1. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood - FTR

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR have cemented themselves as one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling currently. The duo had been one of the most popular duos back in their time in NXT, as the Revival put on incredible tag team matches as their life depended on it.

Ad

However, once they joined the main roster, their popularity continued to slip, as did their place on the card. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions would exit the company in 2020 and join AEW quickly to ignite a long-awaited feud with The Young Bucks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Wheeler and Harwood are now hugely respected members of the All Elite roster. They seem fully content with their roles in All Elite Wrestling, whether competing for the tag team title or aiding other stars against a dangerous faction.

FTR is currently part of the main event storyline between Cope and Jon Moxley. Wheeler and Harwood have joined forces with The Rated R Superstar to take on Moxley and his Death Riders. Looking at the current position of the former Revival in All Elite Wrestling, it is doubtful that they would prefer to go back to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback