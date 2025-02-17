5 AEW stars who must walk out of Revolution as champions

AEW Revolution 2025 is just a couple of weeks away and fans are excited for the first pay-per-view of the year as last year's Revolution is widely considered one of the best AEW shows. The main attraction of the show was Sting as the veteran wrestled his final match at the event.

Ad

Now that Grand Slam Australia is in the books, AEW can solely focus on the build-up to AEW Revolution 2025. So far, two matches have been announced for the pay-per-view. Jon Moxley will headline the show against Cope for the AEW World Championship. Also, Kenny Omega fighting for the International Championship is guaranteed for the event.

Currently, Hangman Page and MJF are involved in a massive feud, which will likely lead to a match being made official for Revolution this week on Dynamite. Further, Will Ospreay challenged Kyle Fletcher to a Steel Cage match but the star is yet to respond. Many more matches have been teased on Dynamite and Collision. The weekly shows have been a hit since the start of February.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at which AEW champions should be replaced to continue the promotion's stellar run and improve the product.

#5. The Young Bucks to become four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions

The EVPs have been absent from AEW since October after losing the tag team championships to Private Party. The latter team then went on to lose the titles to The Hurt Syndicate. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had their first defense last week on Dynamite against The Gunns. On the next Dynamite, The Young Bucks could challenge them for the titles once again.

Ad

Ad

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson recently lost the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which seemingly ended their NJPW excursion. They posted a farewell message on social media recently, confirming their exit from Japan for the time being. Many are speculating that this may be a sign that the tag team might return to AEW soon. The duo could immediately challenge Bobby and Shelton and even defeat them at Revolution.

#4. Undisputed Kingdom to dethrone The Death Riders

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong have been establishing themselves as a top trio in the promotion. They gathered three back-to-back wins since January and received a shot at the AEW World Trios Championship last week on Dynamite. Both teams put in a great effort but eventually, The Death Riders won the contest.

Ad

Ad

Following the match, the champions then proceeded to beat down the challengers. To save the trio, Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Angelo Parker came out. Adam Cole can ask for a rematch later on Dynamite for Revolution and win the trio titles on the big stage. Undisputed Kingdom winning gold will be good for the division as The Death Riders have defended it just six times in over five months.

#3. Harley Cameron wins her first AEW championship

Harley Cameron became one of the most over-stars in a very short amount of time in the last few weeks. She utilized her unique talents during her feud with Mercedes Mone and received huge praise. She rapped, sang, and also showed off her ventriloquist skills. At Grand Slam Australia, however, she failed to defeat the TBS Champion.

Ad

While she lost, many believe that the 31-year-old star should have been holding the championship after the match. Fans on social media hugely supported the star. AEW could correct themselves by giving Harley Cameron a rematch at Revolution pay-per-view and capture the TBS Championship.

#2. Kenny Omega should become International Champion

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay tore the house down at Grand Slam Australia when they defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The former AEW World Champion was the one to pin the International Champion in the middle of the ring. In no time, he challenged Takeshita for the title at Revolution.

Ad

However, he might not be the champion before Revolution as Roderick Strong or Orange Cassidy will challenge the Alpha ahead of the pay-per-view. No matter who the opponent is, Kenny Omega should be crowned as the International Champion to boost the pace of the product. The Cleaner defending the title whenever he can would increase the title's value.

#1. Christian Cage

The Patriarch has been holding the right to cash in his AEW World Championship shot since AEW All In. He even attempted to cash in his contract multiple times but failed to do so, somehow being thwarted by others. Revolution might be the perfect place to capture the championship. Jon Moxley and Cope will be battling for the title at the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Cope manages to defeat Moxley for the championship, Cage might then cash in and steal the title from his arch-nemesis. Also, fans are tired of the world champion right now due to the same angles being repeated week after week. A new champion might be a fresh breath of air for the fans.

It will be interesting to see which of these predictions turn out to be true at the Revolution pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback