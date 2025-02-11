"Nothing but love" - The Young Bucks break silence after major blow outside AEW

The Young Bucks' AEW run has been limited as of late. After securing their record third reign with the World Tag Team Championships, The Bucks took on all challengers until being dethroned by Private Party. The brothers began 2025 with a bang, but have now broken their silence after losing the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson closed October 2024 by losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. The All Elite EVPs did not wrestle in November or December but returned to the ring on January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty, which was co-promoted by NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and Stardom. The veteran grapplers captured the vacant IWGP Tag Team Championships by defeating United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, plus Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi of Los Ingobernables de Japón.

The Young Bucks had their second reign with the IWGP Tag Team Championship nixed at just 37 days. NJPW held The New Beginning In Osaka 2025 today, and a 10-minute Triple Threat saw Takahashi and Naito defeat The Bucks to begin their first reign with the titles. The finish saw Naito get the pin on Nicholas. After the show, The Bucks took to Instagram to thank NJPW and the city of Osaka.

"Thank you @njpw1972. Thank you Osaka. Nothing but love," The Young Bucks wrote with the photos below.

Officials have not yet announced when The Young Bucks will return to action for the company. The brothers previously teased plans to bring the NJPW titles to Dynamite, but that obviously will not be happening now.

AEW President Tony Khan links up with AJ Befumo

Tony Khan previously revealed how he met a Hollywood star at the NFL's Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. As seen below, "Big Boom!" AJ Befumo of The Costco Guys was also in attendance for the big game.

One-half of the AJ and Big Justice duo took to X to share a photo with the President of All Elite Wrestling.

"THIS GUY!! BOOM! [explosion emoji] #nfl #superbowl #neworleans #family #fun #boom," AJ wrote with the photo below.

AJ made his All Elite in-ring debut at Full Gear in November, defeating QT Marshall with a broken foot. The social media star and former indie wrestler is scheduled to return to the ring at the Revolution PPV next month.

