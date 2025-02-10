"He would never, ever shake my hand" - WWE veteran wants a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW launched just over six years ago, and with that, Tony Khan became one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling history. The lifelong wrestling fan has racked up a significant fanbase but has also made several adversaries, most of whom he's seemingly never even met.

One familiar face has opened up on almost getting a legendary friend to arrange a meeting with Khan and what he thinks would not happen. Vince Russo himself is one of wrestling's more polarizing figures. The former WCW Champion regularly critiques the All Elite Wrestling product and still keeps in touch with some workers there. But he has never attended an AEW TV show or a pay-per-view.

Russo remains close with one key AEW star: Jeff Jarrett, who is the company's Director of Business Development.

Vic Venom has often taken shots at the AEW President, and Khan has even fired back at him. Speaking to co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the New York City native commented on potentially meeting the Ring of Honor boss.

"I don't know this guy, but I would love to meet Tony Khan. I swear (...) he would never, ever shake my hand. I would love (...) I swear to God, bro, there were times when they [AEW] were in Denver, and I almost called Double J [Jeff Jarrett] and said, 'Bro, I just want to show up there...,' and ask him to introduce me, but I don't want to get any heat on Jeff," Vince Russo said. [From 6:48 to 7:03]

Jarrett and Russo were criticized in the past for the final years of WCW. However, the former WWE Attitude Era writer recently dismissed any concerns over Double J potentially repeating similar mistakes in the Tony Khan-led company.

Tony Khan shares photo with Adam DeVine

Tony Khan attended the NFL's Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, as did many entertainment industry heavyweights. The AEW President took to X/Twitter to share a photo with noted wrestling fan Adam DeVine, who works as an actor, comedian, and producer, among other roles.

"All Elite Wrestling @AEW meets Front Yard Wrestling's Catam @ADAMDEVINE," Tony Khan wrote with the photo below.

Front Yard Wrestling refers to an episode of Comedy Central's Workaholics. Airing on January 21, 2015, the Workaholics crew, featuring DeVine's character, created their own public access wrestling show in an attempt to make rent money for their landlord played by Ben Stiller.

