"Karma is a b***ch" – WWE veteran accuses Tony Khan of tanking three AEW shows

Tony Khan, the president of All Elite Wrestling has been under the cosh for a while now and the reason behind that is the fall of AEW ratings. Despite starting a new weekly show called Collision, ratings have not improved and that has seen former WCW and WWE veteran Vince Russo call out Tony Khan.

Russo took to Twitter and said:

"@TonyKhan---remember when you said, 'WCW had a Hang Nail and Vince Russo went in and cut the Whole Arm off.' Remember that, Tony? I do. Now you've TANKED not one, not two, but THREE television shows. Ah, yes, Karma is a BIATCH!!!"

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso



Remember that, Tony? I do. Now you've TANKED not one, not two, but THREE television shows.



Ah, yes, Karma is a BIATCH!!!



RussosBrand.com @TonyKhan ---remember when you said, "WCW had a Hang Nail and Vince Russo went in and cut the Whole Arm off."Remember that, Tony? I do. Now you've TANKED not one, not two, but THREE television shows.Ah, yes, Karma is a BIATCH!!! .@TonyKhan---remember when you said, "WCW had a Hang Nail and Vince Russo went in and cut the Whole Arm off." Remember that, Tony? I do. Now you've TANKED not one, not two, but THREE television shows.Ah, yes, Karma is a BIATCH!!!RussosBrand.com https://t.co/mOUlWgfMnt

Vince Russo was referring to a past interview of Tony Khan's when he was a guest on the Pardon My Take podcast. On it, he said:

“Some of the ideas were great, but it was a very disorganized show and then when they brought somebody else in from the WWF to be a writer, Vince Russo, he made it 10 times worse. He took a problem, they had a massive hangnail and he just chopped off the arm. That was part of the problem.” [H/T Fightful]

Despite having big names like CM Punk on the Collision roster, ratings haven’t been up to scratch. With AEW All In coming up in August, it will be interesting to see what storylines Tony Khan & Co. will conjure in an effort to bring up the ratings and fan interaction.

Tony Khan has successfully sold out almost all of Wembley Stadium for AEW All In

Despite all the talk of tanking ratings, AEW has still managed to sell 74,888 tickets for the All In event at London on August 27, 2023. For a company that is seemingly struggling to bring in viewers, this is seen as a massive boost and huge step in the right direction.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023

Wembley Stadium, London



Available Tickets => 12,937

Current Setup => 87,825

Tickets Distributed => 74,888



The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released.



Resale => 1,101

VIP =>… AEW All InSun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023Wembley Stadium, LondonAvailable Tickets => 12,937Current Setup => 87,825Tickets Distributed => 74,888The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released.Resale => 1,101VIP =>… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AEW All InSun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023Wembley Stadium, LondonAvailable Tickets => 12,937Current Setup => 87,825Tickets Distributed => 74,888The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released. Resale => 1,101VIP =>… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VoDWDhTi7N

Twitter account WrestleTix shared a post which showed that out of the 87,825 seats, 74,888 were already sold with only 12,937 more up for grabs. If current sales are anything to go by, then AEW will be putting up a live event which would be on a par with any WrestleMania in terms of crowds.

Poll : 0 votes