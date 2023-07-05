"LMAO" - 3-time WWE champion reacts to latest ticket sale count for AEW All In

AEW star Saraya has an interesting reaction to the impressive ticket sales for the company's upcoming All In event in London, England.

As All In 2023 approaches, the excitement of AEW fans and the entire pro wrestling world, for that matter, is sky-high. The ticket sales for the event indicate that the company's first major show in the UK is set to be a massive success.

WrestleTix's recent tweet revealed that the Wembley Stadium event set to take place on August 27, 2023, is slated to be a sold-out show. The promotion, led by Tony Khan, has already sold more than 74000 tickets, and the company's higher-ups seem pleased by the development.

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya also took a moment to hit back at the people doubting the credibility of the upcoming show in London. She recently took to Twitter to react to the ticket sales in her own style.

"LMAO," the AEW star tweeted, reacting to the swashbuckling ticket sales for All In.

You can view her post below:

Saraya's AEW run so far and whether she will be featured at All In

Saraya made her AEW debut in September last year to a thunderous reaction from fans on an episode of Dynamite. Since her arrival, she has put the promotion's women's division on notice.

Viewers are also excited to follow the former WWE Divas Champion on a new path following her successful career in the Stamford-based company. Nevertheless, her AEW run until now has been decent at best.

She has been in a few notable feuds and formed a faction named "Outcasts" alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The veteran was recently embroiled in a heated rivalry as she joined forces with Chris Jericho to take on Britt Baker and Adam Cole in a mixed tag match.

Although the heel duo lost the match, Saraya's future in the company seems promising, given her in-ring caliber and star power. Since she hails from England, the former Divas Champion will likely compete at All In 2023 next month.

