"This is like if AEW had Matt Jackson suddenly dethrone Mox" - Unhappy fans roast Jey Uso winning the WWE Royal Rumble

Matt Jackson and Jey Uso belong to two of the most legendary tag teams in modern wrestling: The Young Bucks and The Usos. With Jey Uso in the news today for his shocking WWE Royal Rumble victory, fans are making interesting comparisons to the win and the teams overall. Uso has received a number of interesting reactions in the last 24 hours, but the feedback from AEW fans is especially curious.

Main Event Jey lived up to that moniker in a major way at WWE's 38th annual Royal Rumble. Uso entered at #20 and went 36:59 before tossing John Cena to secure the shocking win. Wrestling fans were immediately caught off-guard by Uso's Royal Rumble win, with many touting this as the most shocking Rumble finish in company history. While a majority of fans have seemingly aimed their support and congratulatory remarks at the 11-time Tag Team Champion, a large group of AEW fans are not thrilled.

Trending

Many related comments included interesting comparisons between the two companies, with mentions of Matt Jackson and Jon Moxley, among others. The Death Riders were a common theme, with fans pointing to how they believe the heavily ridiculed storyline is much better than Jey Uso's push and others acknowledging how both programs need work.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"nah man maybe AEW and The Death Riders are actually good," a fan commented.

There were also several comments from fans explaining why they like the AEW product more right now, with others claiming the AEW talents on Collision last night received better pops than The Rumble. Several apparent All Elite fans also commented directly to Triple H. One fan mentioned the Chief Content Officer in actually defending the Uso decision, while others warned that The Game is pushing them to AEW. Some fans pointed to how Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson have remained together over The Usos.

Below are a few of those reactions:

"you are the worst booker ever..you are pushing us to AEW..imagine leaving Omega behind to watch Jey Uso," wrote another fan.

"The ppl mad about Jey Uso winning the rumble must be AEW marks!!! Stop complaining and let @TripleH cook," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Jey has not named his WrestleMania 41 opponent as of now. WWE confirmed that the real-life Bloodline member could choose either World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Uso has a storied past with The American Nightmare, his longtime opponent-turned-ally, but has tangled with The Ring General as of late and failed to dethrone Gunther at SNME last weekend.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson set to defend titles

The Young Bucks became two-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions last month by winning a Triple Threat over United Empire and Los Ingobernables de Japón at Wrestle Dynasty, which was co-promoted by NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and Stardom. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson are now set to defend those titles.

The Bucks will head to Osaka, Japan, on February 11 to defend the titles at NJPW's annual New Beginning event. The AEW EVPs are set to defend against Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito, who were not pinned in the Triple Threat.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson have not wrestled inside an AEW ring since October 30. The Fright Night Dynamite saw the brothers drop the World Tag Team Championship to Private Party that night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback