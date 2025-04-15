5 AEW stars who would overshadow WWE's best at WrestleMania 41 if they switched companies

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, and huge matches have been announced for the event. Despite the card looking decent, fans have been criticizing the promotion, believing that Triple H failed to create adequate hype around the biggest show in the pro wrestling industry.

Meanwhile, AEW is looking to make All In a huge deal and has started sowing seeds for their blockbuster event. Tony Khan has been booking great pay-per-views throughout the years. The AEW President has been able to elevate independent wrestlers into superstars.

What will happen if AEW's best performs at WrestleMania 41? Let's take a look at some of the AEW names who could switch companies and outshine other top stars at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Young Bucks

The WrestleMania season has been constantly featuring more tag team action. Teams like DIY, New Day, Street Profits, the War Raiders, Motor City Machine Guns, and many other stars actively try to capture gold at the Showcase of Immortals. However, the feud still lacks a good story and great matches.

The Young Bucks are great in-ring storytellers. Their incredible catalog of matches will show how the stars operate in the ring. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions could easily surpass any tag team from the global sports entertainment juggernaut if they were signed to WWE.

#4. MJF

The former AEW World Champion has proven capable of having a long feud with anyone. WWE also focuses on booking top stars in long-term rivalries. MJF could easily outdo half of the locker room on the microphone. If Maxwell had switched companies ahead of the Grandest Stage of Them All, he would have gotten over any decorated WWE Superstar.

Compared to the mediocre WrestleMania card, MJF could easily be the top attraction on the show.

#3. Darby Allin

The Relentless Star is known for his gutsy performances in the ring. Many times, he has exceeded everyone's expectations in terms of violence. While Darby Allin cannot compete on the microphone, he can be known as the daredevil of WWE. WrestleMania lacks stipulations involving violence and brutality.

If the former TNT Champion had been featured on the WrestleMania card, he could have wrestled an extraordinary hardcore bout that could easily have stolen the show.

#2. Kenny Omega

The Best Bout Machine has been known as one of the best in the world for his top-notch wrestling quality. If he were on the WrestleMania card, he wouldn't need a top star as an opponent. He could elevate any promising roster player and perform his finest performance. Fans who watched him for the first time would be left in awe.

The former AEW World Champion could bring out the best in stars like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, and Gunther if he wrestles one of them at WrestleMania impromptu contest.

#1. AEW's Hangman Page to take over WWE WrestleMania 41

Hangman Page is called the 'main character' of AEW by his fans. For the past couple of years, he has been at the center of the company. While the star's wrestling is excellent, his promos are out of this world, a quality that WWE likes.

The Cowboy could be the show-stealer at WrestleMania due to his accurate character work, and he wants fans to see more of him.

