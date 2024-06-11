5 AEW stars who would be perfect for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been a dominant force in WWE and the hub of a lot of activity, and rightly so. The faction has very accomplished stars in its ranks, from Finn Balor and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

However, they recently hit a wall because of injuries to key personnel. First, Rhea Ripley had to vacate her Women's World Championship after Liv Morgan attacked her in a backstage segment on RAW. Dominik Mysterio was also put on the shelf; however, he returned to in-ring action in the latest episode of the red brand, where he competed in a Six-Man Tag Team match against LWO.

It seems like the group could use some additions. In this article, we will take a look at five AEW stars that would be perfect for The Judgment Day.

Trending

#5. Buddy Matthews

Expand Tweet

Buddy Matthews' name in this list adds itself. The reasons are many, but the one obvious reason is his real-life relationship with Rhea Ripley. If he does make his move back to WWE and join Judgment Day, then a spanner could be thrown into the mix.

The relationship between Dominik and Rhea will change, adding a new layer of intrigue to an already complex faction. His current AEW contract reportedly ends in 2027 but he could still try and make a move over to the company.

#4. Danhausen

Expand Tweet

Danhausen is an enigma, which makes him the perfect candidate for the faction. We all saw the kind of fun the fans had when R-Truth was up to his shenanigans with Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Add Danhausen to the mix, and the excitement will increase tenfold. His interactions with Priest and Balor will be gold, and fans will be on the edge of their seats. Unlike Matthews, Danhauen's contract ends in early 2025, so it could be a good time for him to make the jump.

#3. Malakai Black

Expand Tweet

If The Judgment Day is looking for a leader, they need not look beyond Malakai Black. The former NXT Champion has been leading the House of Black stable in AEW, and they resemble the faction in more ways than one.

Given that the group started with a supernatural gimmick, bringing Black into the fold will add a lot of suspense and will no doubt have the wrestling world talking. Fighftul Select reported that his contract is soon going to be up, so it could be interesting to see if he moves over.

#2. Kris Statlander

The absence of Rhea Ripley has added a glaring hole in The Judgment Day and if they are looking for a female star to take her place, then Kris Statlander is the perfect option.

Expand Tweet

Statlander has the in-ring ability of Ripley, and she recently turned heel and is now showcasing the other side of her character. Bringing her in while The Eradicator is away will ruffle some feathers and add a much-needed intensity back into the group.

#1. Adam Copeland to lead The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland has a history with The Judgment Day. The former Edge created the stable in 2022 and was kicked out of the group after Finn Balor joined the faction. This was one of the final feuds of Copeland before he moved to AEW in 2023.

Of late, The Rated R Superstar has not been somewhat hesitant to embrace his dark side as was made clear when he sought the help of Gangrel to beat Malakai Black at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He could come back as a manager and help lead the faction as they are faltering.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback