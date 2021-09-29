5 AEW stars you probably didn't know were mothers

AEW is fast growing its roster to compete against the biggest wrestling companies. At a time when WWE is cutting down on its roster, AEW is signing new stars every other week.

The AEW women’s roster has also grown significantly over the past year. Many new faces have signed with the new promotion, and AEW is looking to build them from the ground up.

Many of AEW’s women wrestlers and managers are mothers behind the scenes. These incredible women are ready to tackle challenges head-on and juggle between family and work life.

Life on the road can be very testing for wrestlers, and these women have proven that anything is possible if one knows how to handle the schedule.

With that in mind, take a look at the five AEW stars who you probably didn’t know were mothers.

#5. AEW power couple Brandi Rhodes and Cody recently welcomed their first daughter

Brandi and Cody Rhodes are known as the power couple of AEW. Much like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Brandi and Cody are working tirelessly to lead AEW to the top of the wrestling industry.

The two AEW stars married in September 2013. In December 2020, Brandi and Cody announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl.

“Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news. We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter. We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now. It's surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in," said Brandi.

Liberty Iris Runnels was born on June 18, 2021. Brandi and Cody decided to make a Disney-themed nursery for their firstborn.

"This kid hopefully will like Disney, because if she does, she's got it made," Brandi says with a laugh. "We absolutely love it. It only makes it that much sweeter that now we're going to have a child to bring into it and see the wonder through her eyes," added Brandi.

The Chief Brand Officer recently revealed that she went through postpartum depression after the birth of Liberty. Meanwhile, AEW fans are waiting to see Brandi Rhodes back on their television screens.

