Renee Paquette reacts to Cody and Brandi Rhodes' pregnancy announcement on AEW Dynamite

The latest AEW Dynamite episode featured an exceptionally adorable pre-recorded segment. Cody and Brandi Rhodes revealed that they were expecting their first child in a really well-made video package.

It seems like Cody & Brandi Rhodes have taken a cue from Jon Moxley as the former AEW World Champion announced that he was expecting his first child with Renee Paquette on an AEW Dynamite episode a few weeks ago.

Of course, Renee Paquette was one of the first to react to Cody and Brandi Rhodes' announcement on AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE presenter put out two tweets.

Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be...?! I mean, c'mon!

All I'm saying is in 20 years, the wrestling talent pool gonna be looking good!!

Congrats!!!!! Now can we discuss how beautiful this baby will be...?! I mean, c’mon! https://t.co/Q8NP6TIwti — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020

All I’m saying is in 20 years, the wrestling talent pool gonna be looking good!! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020

Tony Khan also tweeted out a congratulatory message to Cody and Brandi.

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes !!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you're expecting a new baby!

Advertisement

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes!!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you’re expecting a new baby! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2020

Dustin Rhodes is a proud to-be uncle, and he promised to spoil the baby when he/she arrives into the world.

I'm gonna be an uncle!!! Gonna spoil the shit outta him/her. Lots of candy! 😂😂 Big congratulation to you both @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes Love you. #UncleDust

I'm gonna be an uncle!!! Gonna spoil the shit outta him/her. Lots of candy! 😂😂

Big congratulation to you both @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes

Love you. #UncleDust — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 17, 2020

A few other AEW wrestlers also reacted to the news, including Big Swole and Leva Bates:

Advertisement

I need to stock up on children’s books! 🤗🍼💙 https://t.co/yQ9AYs250J — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) December 17, 2020

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are ready for parenthood

Cody and Brandi Rhodes have been a married couple since 2013. Brandi spoke about her relationship with Cody and the excitement of being pregnant during an interview with PEOPLE.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news. We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter. We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now. It's surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in."

Advertisement

Cody and Brandi will become parents in 2021, and we'll keep you updated regarding the due date.

All of us at Sportskeeda could like to congratulate Cody and Brandi Rhodes on the great news.