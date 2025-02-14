5 AEW stars who could retire Bobby Lashley 

Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut in October 2024. The Almighty instantly joined forces with MVP and Shelton Benjamin, creating a new version of the erstwhile Hurt Business.

Ad

The Lashley-led faction now goes by the name The Hurt Syndicate. The group receives loud pops from the crowd every time they come out to perform. Despite being heels, the trio of Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP have emerged as one of the most likable acts in All Elite Wrestling.

Appearing on the HUGE POP! podcast, MVP opened up about his retirement plans, claiming that he wants to have his final wrestling match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, the charismatic manager revealed that both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are close to calling it a day in their respective careers as well.

Ad

Trending

The Dominator has also been quite vocal about his desire to hang up his boots in All Elite Wrestling. After the kind of farewell Sting got under his regime, Tony Khan surely would certainly have some great plans for Lashley's retirement tour.

Several AEW stars would benefit from helping The Dominator ride off into the sunset. In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who could retire Bobby Lashley.

#5. Swerve Strickland could be Bobby Lashley's final opponent

Swerve Strickland was the first individual Bobby Lashley targeted upon his debut in AEW. The former WWE Champion decimated The Realest One in his debut appearance, sowing the seeds for their eventual encounter at Full Gear 2024.

Ad

It was a highly competitive match, where both stars pushed each other to their limits. Ultimately, it was the 48-year-old veteran who secured the victory by trapping Strickland into the Hurt Lock.

Unfortunately, The New Flavor never got his deserved rematch against the leader of The Hurt Syndicate. However, Strickland could redeem himself by ending The Almighty's in-ring career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former AEW World Champion could revisit his story with Lashley at some point in the future. The Realest One could stand up against The Hurt Syndicate's tyranny yet again.

Frustrated with Strickland's resistance, the veteran could challenge the 34-year-old star to a career vs. career match. The decision could backfire on the WWE Champion, who might be forced to retire after losing to his arch-nemesis.

The Almighty would earn the respect of a lot of fans if he puts over a future megastar on his way out. It would be a moment of redemption for Swerve Strickland, who was annihilated by Bobby Lashley in their only singles encounter to date.

Ad

It would also be a full circle moment for the two performers, as Lashley's run in AEW would end at the hands of the same individual that he first went after.

#4. MJF could create a buzz by ending Bobby Lashley's AEW career

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been quite vocal about his disdain for ex-WWE stars jumping ship to AEW.

Ad

In 2022, The Salt of the Earth cut a profanity-filled promo on Tony Khan, criticizing the AEW President for signing every former WWE talent to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Despite being excellent in his role as a heel, Bobby Lashley could soon become a good guy in All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan may be eager to capitalize on The Hurt Syndicate's popularity among the fans, prompting him to turn the trio babyface. After embracing his heroic side, the powerful star could cross paths with The Devil.

Ad

The Almighty is one of the most intimidating figures in the wrestling business, who strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents with his brute strength. However, it would be a difficult task for Lashley to take down MJF, who relies on his underhanded tactics to decimate his enemies.

The Salt of the Earth would be frustrated with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion taking away opportunities for other AEW talents. The Long Island native could align himself with a couple of other underutilized stars, who would be infuriated at The Hurt Syndicate for stealing their television time.

Ad

The two sides could feud with each other for months, ultimately resulting in a singles bout between The Devil and The Almighty. The former AEW World Champion could raise the stakes for this contest by manipulating Lashley into putting his career on the line.

Ultimately, it would be MJF who wins the contest, putting a full stop to Bobby Lashley's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It would be a career-defining moment for the 28-year-old performer, who could use the momentum to re-enter the World Title picture.

Ad

#3. The Dominator could wrestle Powerhouse Hobbs in his final match

Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most exciting homegrown AEW talents. The Monstar is the total package inside the ring and possesses all the tools to become a legitimate main eventer

However, the former TNT Champion has struggled with Tony Khan's inconsistent booking. The 34-year-old star has been active in the mid-card picture throughout his stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Hobbs could take his career to new heights by entering a rivalry with Bobby Lashley. The Monstar might be one of the only individuals who could overshadow The Dominator in a battle of strength.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The monstrous superstar would benefit the most from retiring the former WWE Champion. Powerhouse Hobbs desperately needs a big moment to establish himself as a main event talent, and his win over Lashley would certainly elevate him to a new level.

The former Team Taz member could become the new leader of The Hurt Syndicate after Lashley calls it a day on his career. The Master of The Hurt Lock could create a new star for AEW by passing the torch to Powerhouse Hobbs in his final match.

Ad

#2. Hangman Adam Page could retire another legend

Hangman Adam Page recently battled Christopher Daniels in a violent Texas Deathmatch on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. A few days later, The Fallen Angel revealed that his match against The Hanger was the final one of his career, as the doctors have advised him to never wrestle again.

Although Hangman Page seemed to regret his actions, it could be the start of his ascent as AEW's Legend Killer. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could follow the character arc of not appreciating older talents keeping the young wrestlers out of the spotlight.

Ad

Hangman Page's disdain for veterans could lead to him targeting Bobby Lashley. The two stars could clash in a series of matches during their rivalry.

The duo could inflict severe damage on each other during this feud, redefining what violence looks like in pro wrestling. Ultimately, Hangman Page could defeat The Almighty in his last-ever match, getting rid of the former WWE Champion forever.

Decimating the leader of The Hurt Syndicate would further strengthen The Hanger's Legend Killer persona. It would be a memorable farewell for Bobby Lashley as well, who will retire at the hands of one of AEW's biggest superstars.

Ad

#1. Jon Moxley could settle an old score with Bobby Lashley

The Death Riders are yet to cross paths with The Hurt Syndicate. It seems inevitable for the two groups to collide at some point in the future.

Fans would surely be intrigued to witness a feud between Bobby Lashley and Jon Moxley, who have had issues in the past. During his WWE run, The Purveyor of Violence became a victim of Lashley's brutality on numerous occasions.

Ad

During his final-ever appearance on WWE RAW, The One True King was driven through an announcers' table by The Dominator, moments after the 48-year-old star made a distasteful comment about Renne Paquette [FKA Renee Young].

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ace of All Elite Wrestling might not have forgotten the humiliation he suffered at the hands of Lashley during his final days in WWE. Jon Moxley would be eager to punish the veteran and his associates, who have been unstoppable since arriving in the Tony Khan-led company.

The One True King could challenge the leader of The Syndicate to a Loser leaves AEW match. However, the powerful star could turn down Moxley's challenge.

The Lunatic Fringe could continue terrorizing the Lashley-led stable until the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion agrees to his conditions. In the end, The Purveyor of Violence could hand a crushing loss to The Almighty, ending his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback